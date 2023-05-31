Why was Princess Diana buried at Althorp?

Diana, the former Princess of Wales has been buried at the Oval Lake at Althorp where her brother Earl Charles Spencer lives

Princess Diana sadly died after a car crash in Paris over 25 years ago, but her memory lives on in the royal family and the hearts of the nation.

After her tragic death, the former Princess of Wales was laid to rest at Althorp Estate in Northamptonshire – and here's why.

The BBC have reported that it was her brother Earl Charles Spencer who decided that she should be buried at the grounds of his home, which is where they were both raised as children.

The initial plan was for Diana to be buried in the family vault at the local church, but with concerns for security and privacy, Charles decided instead to lay her to rest on an island at the centre of the property's oval lake.

This plan has allowed the gravesite to remain private, and only accessible by close members of the family. While members of the public can visit the property when it is open in the summer months, they are unable to access the island.

In Prince Harry's tell-all book Spare, he detailed how he and his wife Meghan Markle took the boat trip to pay their respects to his late mother.

All didn't go as planned during the secret visit as the small vessel apparently got stuck in the mud but luckily Diana's brother was on hand to give them "a little push" so they could make it to the land in the centre of the lake.

Prince Harry made another revelation in his book, explaining that he had wished to be buried alongside his mother on the island of the lake but that was not deemed possible.

Instead, the Prince has chosen to have his body laid to rest at Frogmore House, which is where he celebrated his wedding to Meghan.

Charles and his wife Karen often share updates from the iconic residence and the Lady of the House even has a weekly newsletter where she updates fans on renovations at the historical home.

Recently, Karen revealed they have made an exciting discovery at the lake - uncovering the footings for an old boat house underneath the mesmerising water.

The e-update also included two historic photographs and one drawing of what the structure used to look like. The mother-of-one admitted: "When I saw it, I wasn’t at all inspired to reinstate it. It looked sort of squat. However… when I saw the beautiful newly discovered picture, I suddenly wanted to put it back!"

So perhaps there could be a big change at Althorp very soon!

See inside of Althorp House

The stately home boasts 90 rooms, 550 acres of land and a special temple dedicated to the late Princess on site. Inside, the grand rooms include a vast library, a billiard room, a special dining room and saloon. Take a look at the most wonderful rooms…

