Charles Spencer reveals 'strange' coincidence about Princess Diana's childhood home after her death

Charles and the late Diana, Princess of Wales grew up in Northamptonshire

Charles Spencer is custodian of his family's ancestral home, Althorp House, where he grew up with his sisters, including Princess Diana.

In a recent interview, the Earl shared an incredible coincidence about the home. Speaking to model Twiggy on an episode of her podcast Tea With Twiggy, the father-of-seven shared that Althorp is open to the public between 1 July and 31 August every year.

That means that it opens on the anniversary of Diana's birthday and closes on the anniversary of her death – although that was never the intention.

Charles said: "With these big houses and their contents, you do an agreement with the government as to how many days to be open.

"It's a strange coincidence actually but we agreed to be open for July and August, so we open on the first of July, which is Diana's birthday, and we close on 31 August, which is the day she died."

"Is that a coincidence?" Twiggy asked, to which the author and historian responded: "Total coincidence, that was agreed five years before she passed away, so strange."

He also sweetly described his sister as being fun and having "a genius for people", describing how he saw her greeting children and them being delighted to see her.

The property's rich 500-year history is a huge pull for visitors far and wide. And whilst members of the public are not permitted to take photographs inside of the house itself, they can tour many of its beautiful rooms.

The late Princess Diana moved into the property along with her family when she was 14 years old. Aged 18, Diana moved to Earl's Court in West London where her mother had bought her a flat.

Last month, Charles sparked a sweet fan reaction when he shared a glimpse inside an exciting project taking place at the sprawling 13,000-acre estate.

Taking to Instagram, the 59-year-old posted a sun-soaked snapshot of numerous archaeologists preparing to sit down for a rewarding outdoor meal.

The group of archaeologists appeared in high spirits as they gathered around a long trestle table laden with candles and fresh white flowers.

In his caption, the 9th Earl Spencer penned: "Archaeologists, about to settle down to an end-of-dig feast this evening at Althorp. They've been here for 3 weeks, excavating the Roman villa that stood here from perhaps 100 AD for what looks like several hundred years…"

He continued: "Amazing to think of those long-ago folk enjoying Althorp, 1,000 or so years before my family first farmed here in the 1480s. This team was assembled by my fellow Rabbit Hole Detective podcaster @catjarman (at the far end of this table) - such a professional, upbeat, and utterly charming group, from Norway, the USA, Canada, Wales, Scotland, and all corners of England."

He finished by adding: "It's been a privilege to be amongst such fabulous people, and I can't wait for them to return for more discoveries."

Fans and friends were quick to weigh in on the fascinating post, with one writing: "Must be soo exciting knowing and then seeing all the excavation going on... more great history for Althorp".

