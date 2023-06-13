Charles Spencer floors fans with new video of Princess Diana's childhood home

Charles Spencer delighted fans on Tuesday when he shared a jaw-dropping video of Princess Diana's former home.

In the clip – which was shared to Instagram – Charles, 59, captured a magical morning at Althorp complete with the mesmerising morning bird chorus.

Charles, who inherited Althorp at the age of 27, also shared a glimpse of his stately home. The property looked as regal as ever in the morning sun as the 9th Earl slowly panned his camera across his perfectly manicured front lawn.

The Spencer family home is where the late Princess Diana grew up. The sprawling 13,000-acre estate is located in West Northamptonshire and is currently home to Earl Spencer and his wife of 11 years, Karen Spencer.

© Getty The Spencer family home is so regal

In his caption, Charles penned: "Bird chorus at Althorp today – peacock, pheasant, jackdaws. Heralding a beautiful summer morning."

The post quickly racked up thousands of likes, with many fans racing to the comments section to express their delight.

"This never gets old. You're so fortunate to see this beautiful landscape everyday," gushed one, while a second noted: "Beautiful as always… I'm local too and so lucky to live with gorgeous countryside on our doorstep".

© Getty Aerial view of Althorp in Northamptonshire

A third chimed in agreement: "Never get tired of seeing posts about your beautiful home!!" and a fourth simply added: "So peaceful and beautiful".

The property's rich 500-year history is a huge pull for visitors far and wide. And whilst members of the public are not permitted to take photographs inside of the house itself, they can tour many of its beautiful rooms.

© Getty Charles lives at Althorp with his wife Karen

After her tragic death, Princess Diana was laid to rest at her former childhood home. The late princess is buried on a small island on the property’s majestic Oval Lake.

Charles's stunning Althorp update comes after he waded into Prince Harry's ongoing court case. Taking to Twitter, Charles reacted to Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell who suggested that Prince Harry might still be "obsessed" with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Charles replied to her, writing: "Pathetic, @amandajplatell - you have no shame, and even less credibility. Last time I heard from you, you were guilty of libelling me, as your employer at @DailyMailUK agreed. Now you're put up (by them?) to misrepresent significant legal evidence as if it was something trivial."

During the trial, Harry's former relationship with Chelsy cropped up on a number of occasions. The former couple had been an item at the time of alleged phone hacking.

© ADRIAN DENNIS Prince Harry gave evidence at London's High Court

The royal blamed the UK media for his relationship breakdown. "These kinds of articles made me feel as though my relationship with Chelsy was always set to be doomed," he said.

He went on to say: "Ultimately, these factors led her to make the decision that a Royal life was not for her, which was incredibly upsetting for me at the time."

