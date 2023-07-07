Former Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole, 47, has confessed to The Sun that he and his family are set to move into a tent!

The family are relocating from Aylesbury in the UK to Mallorca, Spain for the summer and they are set to be taking extreme measures during a period of renovations. While Brendan and his wife Zoe Hobbs do up their Spanish home, they are choosing to live in a bell tent in the garden along with their children, Aurelia and Dante.

Speaking to the publication, the dancer explained: "I've bought many houses over the years and I have always had the intention to refurbish them but have never gotten around to it and I have sold them and finally, we're doing a proper refurb on our house in Mallorca.

"Because we're doing the renovation we actually can't live in the house so the plan is to actually be in a glamping tent on the property which is quite nice although if it gets too hot, which I fear it might be, we may well just come back.

© Photo: Instagram The dancer will be living in the garden

"We have stayed in it from time to time with the kids and, we had a moment of gin madness probably three or four months ago now when, over a couple of trips to Mallorca, we took this massive bell tent over with us."

Brendan also revealed: "We have got a barbecue right outside the tent so we can cook and we have set up a solar shower."

We've been lucky enough to catch glimpses of their Mallorca property before as they spent some of the coronavirus pandemic locked down there.

© Photo: Instagram The pool is a highlight of the property

The casa has a large garden and terrace with a swimming pool lined with sun loungers. The garden isn't overlooked with trees around the perimeter.

© Photo: Instagram Brendan's Spanish property is getting an overhaul

Inside, the walls are currently painted white and there is tiled flooring. At present, it has a rustic Spanish/Moroccan vibe and we're excited to see what they do with it next.

© Photo: Instagram The family have an outdoor terrace

Sharing a post about the house when they first acquired it, Zoe revealed: "It had great energy and such a lovely feeling. Now it's our job to love it and nurture it and make it our own."

Why did Brendan Cole leave Strictly?

© Photo: Getty Images The star is no longer on Strictly

You may not know that it wasn't actually Brendan's choice to depart the hit BBC show, in fact, it was a case of bosses not renewing his contract. Speaking on Lorraine at the time, Brendan addressed the shock departure: "This is actually quite hard to talk about. "Well, the BBC haven’t renewed my contract, we get contracted year upon year.

"They've just made an editorial decision to not have me back on the show. "I'm a little bit in shock at the moment, I'm quite emotional and a bit raw about it."

The dancer has since appeared on Dancing on Ice, and narrowly missed out on scooping the Trophy last year.