Charles Spencer shares breathtaking photo of Princess Diana's resting place

Earl Charles Spencer delighted fans this week when he shared a serene photo of his late sister Princess Diana's tranquil resting place at Althorp House.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the podcast host, 59, posted a breathtaking photo of Oval Lake bathed in "beautiful" morning light.

WATCH: Earl Charles Spencer shares serene springtime video from Princess Diana’s childhood home Althrop

The poignant spot looked enchantingly beautiful with the dappled sunlight streaming through the leafy green trees. And to the right of the ornamental lake, Princess Diana's shrine could be seen in all its splendour.

Captioning the photo, the author penned: "Beautiful light first thing this morning, at Althorp."

© Instagram Charles shared a poignant photo of Princess Diana's resting place

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Diana is peacefully at rest in such beautiful and tranquil surroundings. God bless Diana, we miss you," while a second chimed in: "Beautifully serene and tranquil, a special place to reflect."

Stunned by the update, a third wrote: "What a glorious place Althorp is!" and a fourth sweetly added: "It looks so beautiful & peaceful. Almost out of a fairytale book."

The lake at Althorp House is famed for being the place where Princess Diana is buried. Her resting place is only accessible via boat and is off limits to the public.

© Instagram Althorp House is located in West Northamptonshire

In 1998, Diana's brother reportedly said that the lake would "act as a buffer against the interventions of the insane and ghoulish, the thick mud presenting a further line of defence."

He went on to say: "We all agreed that, with its beauty and tranquillity, this was the place for Diana to be."

© Getty Charles lives at Althorp with his wife Karen

Charles grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, including Princess Diana, and inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992. He became the 9th Earl Spencer and set about renovating the family's ancestral seat.

Earlier this month, Charles and his wife Karen opened up their property to a huge archaeological dig. And last week, Charles made a fascinating discovery plucked straight from the Roman villa that once stood on the grounds of the sprawling Spencer estate.

Sharing two pictures of the incredible piece, he penned: "The beautifully carved keystone (or capstone) from the arch of the Ancient Roman villa at Althorp. We seem to have the rest of the arch, lying in an excavated pile at present, and we will rebuild it - perhaps 1,600 years since it last stood proud."

The discovery left fans awestruck, with many keen followers taking to the comments section to share their thoughts.

© Instagram Charles made a fascinating discovery

"That's fascinating. I hope you get to do it - would love to see a photo of all the pieces!" wrote one, while a second added: "How amazing! And fascinating. Can't wait to see it standing again."

A third commented: "Just amazing," and a fourth remarked: "What a find! This is incredible! Remarkable things you look forward to!"