Earl Charles Spencer's 'fascinating' discovery at Althorp amazes fans

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer took on their family home, Althorp House, many years ago and since then the 59-year-old has continued to make amazing discoveries about the history of the home.

Charles and his wife Karen are currently undergoing a huge restoration project and they've opened up the grounds for an archaeological dig. On Thursday, the Earl delighted fans with his latest discovery – a keystone from the arch of a Roman villa that once stood on the site.

Sharing two pictures of the incredible piece, he penned: "The beautifully carved keystone (or capstone) from the arch of the Ancient Roman villa at Althorp. We seem to have the rest of the arch, lying in an excavated pile at present, and we will rebuild it - perhaps 1,600 years since it last stood proud.

Fans were in awe of the discovery, and took to the comments section to share their amazement. "That's fascinating. I hope you get to do it - would love to see a photo of all the pieces!" wrote one, and: "How amazing! And fascinating. Can't wait to see it standing again," added another. A third commented: "Just amazing."

It's not the only revelation in the estate recently, as Karen revealed they also made a unique discovery at the Oval Lake, where Princess Diana is buried.

The Lady of the House Karen started a weekly newsletter to give fans an insight into the goings on at the stately home, and in a recent installment, Karen revealed they have uncovered the footings for an old boat house underneath the mesmerising water.

After finding a picture of what it once looked like, Karen said: "When I saw it, I wasn’t at all inspired to reinstate it. It looked sort of squat. However… when I saw the beautiful newly discovered picture, I suddenly wanted to put it back!"

So another restoration project that could be on the cards!

Their grand home is currently open to visitors so they can tour the interior and exterior of the amazing property. Members of the public will also have a chance to pay tribute to the late Princess Diana at a dedicated temple on site if they so wish.

The Althorp website temporarily went down at the start of the week, but now it's back and fans can resume booking their slots for a special visit.

Did you know that Meghan Markle has even visited Princess Diana's gravesite?

In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, he revealed that he took his wife for a secret visit to the grave last year. "I was finally bringing the girl of my dreams home so she would meet my mother," he wrote.