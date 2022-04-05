Charles Spencer thrills fans with exciting news: 'Worth the wait'

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Charles Spencer is a very successful author, having written dozens of books, and on Tuesday he shared an exciting update about one of them.

READ: Charles Spencer inundated with support after moving tribute

Taking to his social media, Earl Spencer revealed that his book To Catch a King would be adapted into either a film or TV show, with Steve Coogan and Jeff Pope at the helm. The book charted the six weeks that King Charles II spent on the run before successfully fleeing to mainland Europe following a failed attempt to lead an army to reclaim his father's throne in 1651.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Take a look inside Charles Spencer's beautiful garden

Sharing the news, the father-of-seven shared an online article about the project and wrote: "It's taken a long to get this project under way, but worth the wait…"

MORE: Charles Spencer breaks silence after BBC apologises and pays Princess Diana's secretary 'substantial sum'

MORE: Charles Spencer shares poignant detail as he welcomes new arrivals to Althorp

Charles' book is based off historical archives and the writings of Samuel Pepys, to whom the former King documented his story.

Last year, the 57-year-old shared some amazing news about one of his other books, The White Ship, as it made the Sunday Times best-sellers list.

Sharing a screenshot of the chart, which showed the book sitting pretty at number seven, Princess Diana's brother wrote: "Fourth week in the Sunday Times Bestseller chart for THE WHITE SHIP - my nonfiction romp through the 90 years following the Norman invasion of 1066."

The Earl had some amazing news to share

He went on: "It's the true story of William the Conqueror's royal sons fighting one another for control of England and Normandy, with their sons, grandsons and courageous granddaughter ('the Empress') taking this real life game of thrones into the next generation and beyond.

"This medieval struggle for power is most deeply [affected] by THE WHITE SHIP, the Medieval TITANIC, which sank 900 years ago, altering the course of History forever. The book is published in the USA on 19 October. #thewhiteship."

MORE: Charles Spencer unveils romantic gift to wife Karen with rare insight into marriage

MORE: Charles Spencer sparks questions after revealing removed part of Althorp House

Charles' followers were quick to congratulate him on his achievement, with one writing: "Fabulous news."

Other comments included: "Richly deserved no doubt," and: "I've just bought this, so looking forward to reading it," while others simply posted clapping and heart-eyes emojis.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.