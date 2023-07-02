Charles Spencer's wife Karen shares magical Althorp House transformation on Princess Diana's birthday

Earl Spencer's third wife posted a video of her "dinner with friends" on what would have been the late Princess of Wales 62nd birthday

Earl and Countess Spencer transformed the State Dining Room at Althorp House into a magical candlelit scene to mark what would have been the late Princess Diana's 62nd birthday on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Karen Spencer, the wife of Princess Diana's brother Charles, penned: "I don’t think I’ve ever seen the State Dining Room look so beautiful," as she shared a video of the stunning royal blue-walled room decked out with a lavish tablescape.

WATCH: Inside the lavish dinner party hosted in Earl Spencer's Althorp House State Dining Room

The State Dining Room's long table was dressed with silver candelabras, blooming roses and crystal glasses. Light poured in from the towering windows which look out onto the property's sprawling grounds, and a table of showcased silverware was displayed between large bouquets of wildflowers.

© Instagram Countess Spencer shared the State Dining Room's magical transformation

It's not clear whether the Earl and Countess hosted their "dinner with friends" specifically to commemorate what would have been the late Princess of Wales' birthday, but fans in the comments certainly seemed to acknowledge the connection.

"Diana… Alive and well in memory. Never forgotten, beautifully remembered," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Lovely candelabras! Floral detail gorgeous! Must be heavenly at night!!"

MORE: Princess Diana's final resting place looks beautifully mystical in new photo

"Absolutely stunning Countess Spencer… The wonderful history of the plates and glasses, knowing all the generations prior who have supped from them," added a third.

© Getty The Spencer family home is so regal

Commenting on the floral decor of her lavish tablescape, another fan penned: "Magnificent, flowers from your garden?" to which Karen replied: "Yes, all of them!".

Where is Althorp House?

Althorp House is a sprawling country estate in Northamptonshire that was previously owned by the late Princess Diana's father, Earl John Spencer.

© Getty An aerial photo of Althorp House

It was Princess Diana's childhood home, where she grew up with her younger brother Charles, the 9th Earl Spencer. The 90-room property is now home to Earl Spencer, who lives there with his wife Karen, Countess Spencer and their 10-year-old daughter, Lady Charlotte Diana Spencer.

DETAILS: Why was Princess Diana buried at Althorp?

The 13,000-acre estate in Northamptonshire has belonged to the Spencer family since 1508 when they bought the land after amassing great wealth as sheep farmers.

The Althorp library is a favourite room of Charles Spencer's

The Estate occasionally opens for visitors who wish to delve deeper into the property's 500-year history.

The grand library inside of Althorp

"Tomorrow @AlthorpHouse is open to visitors every day till the end of August. Today is the last day for ordering discounted tickets for this summer. If you choose to visit, I hope you have a really wonderful day here," Charles Spencer penned on Twitter on Sunday.