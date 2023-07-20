5 secret royal swimming pools: Prince William and Kate, King Charles and more

Royal swimming pools you may not not know exist, including one inside of Buckingham Palace

As temperatures soar across Europe and UK and schools are about to start their summer holidays, thoughts are turning to how to cool off amid the sunshine. These royals know what to do as they have their very own private swimming pools in their incredible homes.

From King Charles' historic indoor pool at Buckingham Palace to the amazing outdoor pool at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito home, get the lowdown on the enviable royal swimming pools you may never have even known existed...

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's outdoor pool in Montecito

An outdoor swimming pool is one of many highlights at Prince Harry and Meghan's family home in Montecito, Santa Barbara. Previous listing photos taken before the family moved into the property in 2020 showed the pool lined with sun loungers, parasols and secluded by hedges. It leads up to their home via a set of stone stairs and would be a great spot for Harry and Meghan to swim and splash about with their children Archie and Lilibet.

© Giggster

The pool even featured briefly in their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, take a look...

WATCH: See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's idyllic pool

King Charles' private pool at Buckingham Palace

The monarch has a private indoor swimming pool at Buckingham Palace, which has long been a favourite spot for the entire royal family. It was originally commissioned by King George VI in 1938, who wanted to ensure the privacy of his daughters, Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, who had been having swimming lessons at the Bath Club.

© Photo: Getty Images

Although the pool is often used by senior royals including Prince William and Kate, it can also be used by members of the Staff Sports Club, provided it doesn't clash with one of the royals' swims.

Prince William and Kate's family swimming pool at Anmer Hall

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly have a swimming pool at their country retreat, Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate. The facility is ideal for the family to swim with their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – when they visit at weekends and in the holidays. They are also reportedly frequent visitors to the swimming pool at Buckingham Palace when they are in London, and it is where the children had swimming lessons when they were younger.

RELATED: 10 little known facts about the royal family's secret swimming pool

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's swimming pool at Royal Lodge

Royal Lodge Windsor has been the official home of Prince Andrew since 2004, and he has spent a reported £ 7.5 million on renovating the property, with an indoor swimming pool among the additions he has reportedly made to the home.

While the pool is yet to be seen, it is no doubt a hit with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who could take their children Sienna, August and Ernest to swim in the family pool.

King Charles and Queen Camilla's beautiful outdoor pool at Highgrove House

© Photo: Getty Images

The monarch and his wife Queen Camilla have an outdoor swimming pool of their own to enjoy during their visits to their country home, Highgrove House. Beautifully positioned within the garden of the house, previous photos from when Prince William and Harry were young showed it lined with a white picket fence and colourful flowerbeds.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.