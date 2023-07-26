James Martin apologises in response to 'bullying' claims as chef accused of intimidating behaviour

James Martin has responded to claims he was at the centre of a "bullying" row while filming a television show for ITV.

The chef, known for his regular appearances on his flagship Saturday morning programme as well as ITV's This Morning, was accused of "intimidating behaviour" on set while filming his recent show, Spanish Adventures, according to a report in Deadline.

James Martin presents a segment on This Morning

The publication states that ITV received a complaint in May about his conduct on set towards production staff and crew. It came five years after an initial complaint was made regarding an incident that occurred on set of his Saturday Morning series in 2018.

A representative for production company Blue Marlin TV, which James runs with his agent, told HELLO!: "An unfortunate incident occurred after filming James Martin's Saturday Morning in 2018 where James' home was badly damaged. Blue Marlin Television accepted responsibility.

"James was shocked by what had happened and on reflection acknowledges he responded emotionally, which he wholly regrets. James apologises for any offence or upset caused, as he did at the time to the crew involved."

The statement continues: "Following this and some issues filming James Martin's Spanish Adventures, James and Blue Marlin Television agree that lessons have been learned which have been discussed with members of the team and with ITV.

MORE: James Martin reveals 'special bond' in sweet family update

MORE: James Martin scolded live on air during chaotic segment

© Getty James Martin is a regular chef on ITV

"Blue Marlin Television and James Martin have taken on board ITV's recommendations and their sharing of best practice, and are in the process of fully implementing. Since the 2018 incident, Blue Marlin Television has continued to film over 500 shows at James' home. Blue Marlin Television remains committed to ensuring the welfare of all those with whom they work is of the utmost priority."

© Rex James Martin on Loose Women

Meanwhile, ITV released a statement to Deadline in response to the claims, explaining that the welfare of staff is their highest priority. "The production companies who make shows for us have primary responsibility for the duty of care of everyone they work with, both on and off screen," they said.

© Rex James Martin on This Morning

The complaints made against James Martin come amid a difficult time for ITV. The broadcaster's boss Dame Carolyn McCall appeared in parliament to be questioned over its conduct following long-time This Morning presenter, Phillip Schofield, stepping down from his role after 20 years. The presenter walked away from his role on the show after he admitted an affair with a colleague.

A statement from ITV said at the time: "ITV can confirm that when rumours of a relationship between Phillip Schofield and an employee of ITV first began to circulate in early 2020 ITV investigated. Both parties were questioned and both categorically and repeatedly denied the rumours as did Phillip's then-agency YMU."