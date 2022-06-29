James Martin speaks out about heartfelt family tribute at private home The celebrity chef lives in Hampshire

Celebrity chef James Martin has an idyllic home in Hampshire where he records his popular show, James Martin's Saturday Morning, and he has now revealed all about a special tribute at his residence.

Speaking on his morning show, James said: "When I bought this house the very first thing I built was that greenhouse to remind me of my grandparents. My grandad was an amazing veg producer together with my uncle and that's why I fell in love with food I think. I've still got tomatoes, I grow them every year to varying degrees of success."

His vast green trimmed greenhouse is nestled at the end of his garden and is usually brimming with fresh produce.

As well as using his outdoor space for growing food, James also enjoys cooking alfresco as he has an impressive outdoor kitchen complete with pizza oven.

James' beautiful greenhouse has a personal connection

The jaw-dropping kitchen you see on James' TV show, where he cooks for and speaks to an array of celebrity guests, isn't in fact his own home kitchen but a custom-built studio that's in his garage!

James' amazing seven-bedroom property sits on 1.25 acres of land, which features heavily on his Instagram account, and he shares his beautiful residence with his girlfriend Louise Davies, who he has been dating since 2011.

James met TV producer Louise when he participated in Celebrity Who Wants to Be a Millionaire in 2010. He may not have won the show, but he did bag a love interest.

James has a picture perfect home in the country

When asked about plans to walk down the aisle with Louise, James told the Sunday People in 2019: "No, it doesn't interest me in the slightest, mainly because I've catered for so many weddings, really. I admire people who do it, that's fine, but I'm quite happy. I don't need to spend 60 grand on a day, no, I'm more than happy thanks."

