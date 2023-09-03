Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shares glimpse of breathtaking garden at childhood home

Earl Spencer sparked a reaction at the weekend when he shared a carousel of breathtaking photos featuring his stunning garden at Althorp House.

Over on Instagram, Charles, who is the younger brother of Princess Diana, shared a sneak peek inside his colourful 'Drying Garden' teeming with pink, cream and red dahlias in addition to an assortment of vegetables including runner beans and lettuce.

The stunning walled garden looked every inch an oasis of calm with all its verdant plants and dazzling flower beds.

In his caption, Earl Spencer, 59, penned: "Six shots of the Drying Garden at @althorphouse - a year ago, rather forlorn and forgotten, but now an explosion of flowers and vegetables, thanks to the thoughtful advice and flair of @thelandgardeners - and the biodynamic brilliance of the head gardener, Vasilios, and his team."

© Instagram Charles shared a glimpse inside his beautiful garden

He finished by adding: "Can't wait to see what they do next!"

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with sweet messages. Stunned by the progress, one follower wrote: "Gorgeous! Amazing what can happen in a year," while another chimed in: "Beautiful. Such a grand mansion."

A third gushed: "The drying garden is flourishing in the sunshine," and a fourth sweetly added: "Beautiful! It's lovely to see the flowers at the end of summer… preparing for fall."

© Instagram Althorp House boasts a beautiful walled garden

Charles grew up at Althorp House with his three older sisters, including Princess Diana, and inherited the family home when his father John died in 1992. He became the 9th Earl Spencer and set about renovating the family's ancestral seat.

While the property is open to the public in the summer months, Althorp officially closed for the season on 31 August which also happens to be the anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

© Instagram Charles lives at Althorp with his wife Karen

Charles has since revealed that the alignment of dates is simply a coincidence. Speaking to model Twiggy on her podcast Tea With Twiggy, the historian and author revealed: "With these big houses and their contents, you do an agreement with the government as to how many days to be open.

"It's a strange coincidence actually but we agreed to be open for July and August, so we open on the first of July, which is Diana's birthday, and we close on 31 August, which is the day she died."

© Getty Althorp House is Princess Diana's former childhood home

"Is that a coincidence?" Twiggy asked, to which the podcaster responded: "Total coincidence, that was agreed five years before she passed away, so strange."

The sprawling estate is where Princess Diana has been laid to rest. The initial plan was for Diana to be buried in the family vault at the local church, but with concerns for security and privacy, Charles decided instead to lay her to rest on an island at the centre of the property's ornamental Oval Lake.

© Getty The burial site of the late Princess Diana

While her resting place is only accessible via boat and is off limits to the public, visitors are able to leave floral tributes and cards at a specially made memorial temple overlooking Oval Lake.