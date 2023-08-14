Earl Charles Spencer counts down to Althorp's annual closure with idyllic new photo

Earl Charles Spencer is counting down the days until Princess Diana's childhood home, Althorp, closes for the year, and his latest photograph has sparked an outpouring of love from fans.

Posted to the official Instagram feed, a beautiful summer shot of the property showed four deer running across the grounds with the historic building in the background. Wispy clouds hung in the air for the shot and a bountiful tree branch framed the stunning picture.

The image came with the caption: "We are open to the public until the 31st August this year. Don't miss out! Book your tickets on our website http://www.spencerofalthorp.com. Further details and FAQ can be found online.

One user commented: "A magnificent view of Althorp House, it is a perfectly composed picture!" while another added: "Looking magnificent with deer in the foreground." A third wrote: "I went a few weeks ago it's a beautiful place with amazing garden walks... definitely recommend."

© Getty Althorp House is closing soon for the rest of the year

Fans have been flocking to the estate for the past few months, soaking in the dreamy scenery and exploring the antique-filled home.

The sprawling estate is where Princess Diana has been laid to rest. Did you know that the initial plan was for Diana to be buried in the family vault at the local church? But with concerns for security and privacy, Charles decided to have her buried on an island at the centre of the property's oval lake.

WATCH: See a panoramic view of Princess Diana's resting place

Interestingly, Prince Harry revealed in his memoir Spare, that the lake used to have a bridge which had to be removed for safety reasons. "The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away," he penned.

He also revealed that he and his wife Meghan had a secret visit there to pay their respects. "I was finally bringing the girl of my dreams home so she would meet my mother," the memoir read.

The Sussexes visited Diana's grave in secret

The Duke went on to reveal all about the poignant day in his own book, explaining that they had a troublesome journey where the boat got stuck before eventually making it to pay their respects and say a special prayer.

© Getty The burial site of the late Princess Diana

Guests to the house cannot access Diana's resting place, however, they are welcome to leave tributes and have a quiet moment of contemplation at the site's special temple dedicated to the late Princess.

© Instagram Charles shared a poignant photo of the temple

Even when the gates do finally close, fans will be able to keep up to date with the goings on at the grand stately home via Earl Spencer and his wife Karen's website, Spencer1508.com, where they share updates on the renovations and discoveries at the amazing historic home.