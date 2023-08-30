Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer reveals unusual detail about family home ahead of estate closure

Earl Spencer shared an unexpected fact about his family home during the latest episode of the popular podcast he co-hosts with Richard Coles and Cat Jarman, The Rabbit Hole Detectives.

The trio were recording in separate locations, with Charles revealing he was spending time in his wife Karen's native Canada, where the couple own an $8million home in Ontario.

The co-hosts could clearly see each other over video chat, though, with Richard commenting on a particular aspect of Charles' decor that he found fascinating.

"I see you're flying the Union flag behind your head, Charles," he said, to which the father-of-seven replied: "It's the little corner of this house that is forever England, the rest is thoroughly Canadian, there's Maple leaves everywhere you look otherwise."

He also described the Canadian surroundings as: "very beautiful" although admitted the weather had turned autumnal already. He went on: "There's no one around, which is one of the joys of Canada, you do have a lot of space."

© Instagram Althorp House is located in West Northamptonshire

Charles and Karen purchased their luxurious residence on Arthurlie Bay, on Lake Rosseau, in late 2020, and also own a large property overlooking Silver Lake.

The Earl has previously posted a photo from the idyllic setting, when he captured a stunning sunset that looked like it could have come straight out of a picture book. The snap also captured a very rare shot of his wife, Karen, who was sitting with two children.

© Getty The Earl co-hosts a popular podcast

Charles and Karen share one daughter, Charlotte Diana, who was named after his late sister, Princess Diana and born at Althorp, the family's ancestral estate. Althorp is set to close on Thursday, 31 August, as it has every year since the 1990s.

The date will also mark the anniversary of Princess Diana's death in Paris in 1997, although as Charles revealed in an interview earlier this year, that fact is purely coincidental.

© Getty Charles and Karen enjoy spending time in Canada

Speaking to model Twiggy on an episode of her podcast Tea With Twiggy, the historian and author said: "With these big houses and their contents, you do an agreement with the government as to how many days to be open.

"It's a strange coincidence actually but we agreed to be open for July and August, so we open on the first of July, which is Diana's birthday, and we close on 31 August, which is the day she died."

© Rex Charles with nephew Prince Harry

"Is that a coincidence?" Twiggy asked, to which the podcaster responded: "Total coincidence, that was agreed five years before she passed away, so strange."

Earlier this month, Charles shared a new photo of Althorp, that cast it in a completely different light. The moody shot gave an unexpectedly Gothic appearance to the stately home, as it glowed under the rising sun, while the railings at the front of the house were still in shadow.

© Getty Charles showing tourists around Althorp in 1977

Charles captioned the image: "Summer morning at @althorphouse #historichouse #spencerfamily #northamptonshire #statelyhome."

His followers were quick to react, with one writing: "Looks like the setting of a gothic novel!" Other comments included: "Historic is an understatement," and: "Absolutely stunning".