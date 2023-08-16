Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer reveals surprising reason for 'completely destroyed' room

Charles Spencer shared a stunning story on his podcast Rabbit Hole Detectives, when he revealed why his room was "destroyed" during his time at Oxford.

Speaking to his co-hosts, Richard Coles and Dr Cat Jarman, the author said: "I was elected into the Bullingdon Club [social club] at Oxford but I turned it down.

"Came back to my room and found it completely destroyed and thought I'd had a break in but it was various hooray Henrys had trashed my room."

He explained: "That was a signal that you were favoured but I said 'I don't really want to join.'" The Earl has called America and South Africa home and is now custodian of Althorp, the Spencer family home, where he and his sisters, including the late Princess Diana, grew up.

The estate, which has been in the family for centuries, is open to the public during the summer, closing at the end of August, and the historian and author shared a beautiful scene of the stately home earlier this week, which will surely encourage visitors.

Althorp House is located in Northamptonshire

Posted to the residence's official Instagram feed, the beautiful summer shot of the property showed four deer running across the grounds with the historic building in the background.

Wispy clouds hung in the air for the shot and a bountiful tree branch framed the stunning picture. The image was captioned: "We are open to the public until the 31st August this year. Don't miss out! Book your tickets on our website http://www.spencerofalthorp.com. Further details and FAQ can be found online. #historichousemember #historichouse #althorp #althorphouse #visitalthorp."

© Getty The Earl with his ex-wife, Victoria Lockwood

One follower commented: "A magnificent view of Althorp House, it is a perfectly composed picture!" while another added: "Looking magnificent with deer in the foreground."

A third wrote: "I went a few weeks ago it's a beautiful place with amazing garden walks... definitely recommend." Fans have been flocking to the estate for the past few weeks, soaking in the dreamy scenery and exploring the antique-filled home.

© Instagram Charles has previously shared a poignant photo of Princess Diana's resting place

The sprawling estate is where Princess Diana has been laid to rest and the initial plan was for Diana to be buried in the family vault at the local church.

But with concerns for security and privacy paramount, Charles decided to have her buried on an island at the centre of the property's oval lake. Interestingly, as Prince Harry revealed in his memoir Spare, the lake used to have a bridge which had to be removed for safety reasons.

© Getty Charles with his wife Karen

"The bridge had been removed, to give my mother privacy, to keep intruders away," he penned. He also revealed that he and his wife Meghan had a secret visit there to pay their respects. "I was finally bringing the girl of my dreams home so she would meet my mother," the memoir read.

© Getty Charles showing tourists around Althorp in 1977

Guests to the house cannot access Diana's resting place, however, they are welcome to leave tributes and have a quiet moment of contemplation at the site's special temple.

Even when the gates do close, fans will be able to keep up to date with the goings on at the grand home via Earl Spencer and his wife Karen's website, Spencer1508.com.