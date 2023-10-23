Prince Harry's buff California transformation - before and after photos

Princess Kate is often thought of as the fittest royal, with toned muscles and a willingness to get involved in activities during public engagements, but her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, could soon be giving her a run for her money, if recent photos of him are anything to go by.

While the Duke of Sussex has always been into fitness – he was reportedly a member of the KX private gym in Chelsea before he moved to the UK – he's stepped up his fitness game since moving to California, the land of healthy living.

New photos of Prince Harry dropped over the weekend, with the royal making a surprise appearance at the F1 Grand Prix in Austin. The 39-year-old wore a bicep-hugging polo shirt, which accentuated his toned-looking arms.

© Xavi Bonilla/DPPI/Shutterstock Prince Harry's armed looked great at the F1

It's no surprise Prince Harry is committing to a healthy lifestyle over in the US; his wife, Meghan Markle, is a born and raised Californian, known for her love of hiking and yoga, which likely help keep the Duke in good shape.

Plus, when he began playing polo at a professional level following the move stateside, Prince Harry was reportedly training every single day to keep up with his team, so it's likely his hard work helped him with his muscular arms.

A quick look at the acknowledgment section of Harry's memoir, Spare, also reveals how he's been looking after himself physically, with the royal saying he "owes a debt" to chiropractor Eric Goodman, the creator of Foundation Training.

© Mario Cantu/CSM/Shutterstock Prince Harry has been looking happier and healthier than ever

Foundation Training is a holistic approach to improving posture, alleviating pain and enhancing overall physical well-being and sees people following the program perform exercises to help them live without pain.

While Prince Harry didn't specify what he was seeking pain relief from, being free of ailments likely allows him to concentrate on feeling his best self, ready to work out.

In the acknowledgments, Prince Harry explains the importance of fitness, writing: "Thank you to all the professionals, medical experts, and coaches for keeping me physically and mentally strong over the years."

He shouts out his personal trainer, Winston Squire, too. Not just a PT, Winston is also a polo performance coach, who likely has the knowledge to whip Harry into shape.

© Shutterstock In 2019, Prince Harry looked noticeably less muscular

According to Winston's Linkedin, he has worked in the fitness industry for over 20 years working with private clients, with his expertise including strength conditioning and boxing – which Harry is known to be a fan of.

We're glad the Duke is taking care of himself amid his busy lifestyle.

