Prince Harry's regal garden feature to remind him of home revealed

Prince Harry, 38, resides 5,000 miles away from where he grew up in London, now living in Montecito with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but there's a little something to remind him of the UK.

Eagle-eyed fans who watched the Harry & Meghan docuseries on Netflix will have enjoyed a few looks around the sprawling grounds surrounding their family mansion, and one of the clips revealed that Harry has a wooden bench outside that will almost certainly remind him of home. Check it out...

WATCH: Did you spot Prince Harry's regal garden feature?

The style of this wooden bench would be classified as 'Lutyens' as the name comes from Sir Edwin Lutyens, a successful British architect who first made this wooden design. There have been many benches and seats made with a similar design since, which all pay homage to this great creative.

Prince William has similar furniture

This distinct design is a firm favourite with royalty and one Harry would have grown up with.

Harry's brother Prince William has the exact same style garden furniture at his London property inside Kensington Palace.

Back in July 2021, the Prince of Wales released a clip of himself having a sit-down chat with Olympic boxer Lauren Price, inadvertently revealing his mahogany furniture set.

© Photo: PA Charles posed with his family for his 70th

His Majesty King Charles revealed his very own Lutyens bench in the garden of Clarence House when he released new photographs with his family to celebrate his 70th birthday!

Best photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's garden

Within their mammoth outdoor space, the couple have an outdoor swimming pool, a chicken coop, a vegetable patch and tennis courts.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan have an idyllic garden

© Photo: Netflix There is plenty of space for the kids to play

The couple have an amazing pool at home

What about the rest of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's home?

Inside the property, the family have a stunning lounge, private home office and even a wine cellar!

The couple have an underground wine cellar

The hit Netflix show allowed fans to have unprecedented access inside their house, and areas revealed included Lilibet's beautiful nursery, their snug cinema room and their rustic kitchen.

Do Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a UK property?

© Netflix The couple have now vacated Frogmore Cottage

Earlier this year, the news broke that Harry and Meghan would not be renewing the lease on their UK base, Frogmore Cottage, in Windsor. It is believed that King Charles made this request in order to keep with his slimmed down monarchy plans.

As they have given up their UK base, technically they do not have a home across the pond but the Daily Mail have also reported that a Buckingham Palace apartment could be offered as an olive branch to the Sussexes for when they are in town.