King Charles' secret playhouse at Scottish home where grandchildren play 'for hours'

King Charles III and Queen Camilla have given royal fans unprecedented access inside the grounds of their royal residences in King Charles III: The Coronation Year, and one of them acts as the best playground for their grandchildren.

In the BBC One documentary, the royal couple were spotted strolling around the 52,000-acre grounds of the Birkhall estate in Scotland with their pet Jack Russell Terrier, Beth. Showing off her playful side, Camilla ran after her pet pooch on the bridge over the wide, shallow water of River Muick, before explaining why the young royals spend "hours" playing in the secluded area.





"Every child when they come here rush there and bounce about on the bridge for hours," she said, before walking past what we imagine is another hot spot for the likes of Princess Charlotte, Mia Tindall and Prince Archie when they visit – the Wendy house.

Originally built in 1935 for Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret, the mini thatched house features a wooden exterior and a rounded roof with its a small turret at the top. A pale green picket fence separates the woodland forest around the Wendy house and the manicured lawns that lead up to Birkhall.

© Clarence House Queen Camilla previously posed inside the Wendy House

Fans have previously got a glimpse of the interior when Camilla promoted a children's story-writing competition in 2020. Standing inside the construction, she had opened the double Tudor-style grid windows to smile for the camera.

Located on the Balmoral estate, which was known as his late mother Queen Elizabeth's favourite place, Birkhall was inherited by King Charles following the Queen Mother's death in 2002, and he spent several years transforming the gardens.

© Getty Charles' Scottish residence, Birkhall, near Balmoral

The historic home holds lots of memories for the royal, as it is where Charles and Camilla spent their honeymoon after getting married in 2005, and it also acted as their lockdown base during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Charles previously described the home as "a unique haven of cosiness and character."

The property sits on a 52,000-acre estate

The monarch also told Alan Titchmarsh for Country Life: "It is such a special place, particularly because it was made by my grandmother. It is a childhood garden, and all I’ve done, really, is enhance it a bit."

Sloping lawns, a vegetable garden and a large array of flowers and hedges now make up the gardens thanks to King Charles' keen eye for gardening.

© David Cheskin - PA Images The royal couple spent their honeymoon at Birkhall on the Balmoral estate

"There was only one hedge at Birkhall to begin with, so I put in some more for structure – I love topiary, anyway. It’s all in the details and not overdoing things. You have to be careful about the amount of statuary you put in and having too many objects.

"However, the eye should be led- you want to think: 'I wonder what’s around that corner?' Little follies are terribly important, too, as they give a focus to reach or sit in once you get there," he continued.

