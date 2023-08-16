King Charles and Queen Camilla open doors to never-ending kitchen in new video

Go behind-the-scenes at the monarch's Windsor Castle home with this incredible clip

His Majesty King Charles has an extensive property portfolio up and down the country, as well as abroad, and his royal residences have an array of jaw-dropping features such as acres of land, lavish décor and even panic rooms. And you guessed it, his kitchen doesn't look very ordinary either…

The monarch's kitchen inside Windsor Castle was showcased in a new video shared by The Royal Collection Trust on Tuesday, and it's seriously impressive.

The high-ceilinged room with tiled floor has multiple workstations for the army of chefs it takes to master a royal banquet. There are open-plan shelves brimming with traditional cookware, making it easy access for the staff and did you spot the seemingly never-ending wall of stoves?

WATCH: Tour King Charles' beautiful kitchen inside his grand castle

The clip was in order to promote the 'Great Kitchen Tours' put on by the castle that are running throughout August and September, and they offer a unique experience to see this usually-closed off space.

A combined ticket, giving you access to the castle as well as the behind-the-scenes kitchen tour, costs £36 per adult and £20.90 for a child.

© Photo: Getty Images Windsor Castle's kitchens are now open to the public

The RCT website explains that the tours are a chance to "hear about the elaborate dinners prepared for successive monarchs, including the 30 course sumptuous banquets in the time of George IV and Queen Victoria's unique dining etiquette".

Loved looking at Charles' kitchen? Admire more royal kitchens including Prince William and Princess Kate's.

© Getty The King and Queen will move into Buckingham Palace in 2027

It was Charles' home, Buckingham Palace, that was showcased with a beautiful video late last week, revealing two rather risqué statue in the grand entranceway.

There is a large marble statue which is a depiction of gods Mars and Venus crafted by Antonio Canova and it stands over two meters high.

The entrance at Buckingham Palace has these magnificent statues

The RCT website explains more: "This magnificent sculpture of the Roman Gods ‘Mars and Venus’ was carved from a single marble block. It was commissioned by the Prince Regent for Carlton House in 1815 during Canova's visit to London to see the Elgin Marbles. It represents an allegory of War and Peace after England’s victory over Napoleon at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815."

LOOK: Earl Charles Spencer counts down to Althorp's annual closure with idyllic new photo

FAMILY: Prince Archie giggles with delight as he's thrown in the air by mum Meghan Markle

The monarch is still living in Clarence House and his big move into Buckingham Palace is a little way off, planned for 2027 due to renovation works taking place at the vast residence.

Charles is currently living at Clarence House

At the moment, Charles is believed to be staying in Scotland as he was spotted at a church service last Sunday at Crathie Kirk, ahead of his annual Balmoral break.

His Majesty is expected to follow in his late mother Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps and will likely be joined at Balmoral by the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children, as well as the King's siblings, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward, and their families.