Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' TWO family homes are totally different

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently welcomed their fourth child, and they have not one, but two, beautiful homes in which to raise their family. But the two properties are very different... here's everything we know...

MORE: Blake Lively opens doors into immaculate family home for defiant reason

The couple spend most of their time at their family home in Upstate New York, but also have an apartment in one of the most star-studded buildings in Tribeca, where neighbours include everyone from Harry Styles to Jake Gyllenhaal.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds films inside home with Blake Lively

A £4.3million Pound Ridge estate

Blake and Ryan spend the majority of their time at a £4.3million home in the Pound Ridge neighbourhood of New York, which they bought in 2012.

LOOK: Blake Lively showcases her trim physique just three months after giving birth to her fourth child

It has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms and 11.65 acres of land, including an outdoor barn, so they have plenty of space to enjoy with their three daughters – James, Inez and Betty. While Blake and Ryan tend to keep their home as private as possible, they have previously shared some sneak peeks on social media.

© Photo: Instagram

Ryan and Blake live in a £4.3million estate in Pound Ridge

Meanwhile, in a bid to deter the paparazzi who were waiting outside their home after news of Blake's pregnancy broke, she shared more candid photos with fans, including one that revealed their wood-panelled kitchen with a coffee machine and glass-fronted cabinet to display plates and bowls.

A luxury Tribeca apartment

© Photo: Rex

Blake and Ryan also have an apartment in the 443 Greenwich building

The Hollywood couple also have an apartment in the exclusive 443 Greenwich building in Tribeca, Manhattan. All apartments benefit from access via private key elevator, 11-foot high ceilings and shared facilities including underground parking, a children's playroom, a 71-foot indoor swimming pool and fitness center, and a landscaped roof terrace.

RELATED: Harry Styles' NYC apartment boasts some very famous neighbours

Blake and Ryan's neighbours in the building include Harry Styles, Jack Gyllenhaal and Meg Ryan. Jennifer Lawrence rents out her $9million apartment in the building, while Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel sold their penthouse there for $29million earlier this year.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.