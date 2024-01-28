Blake Lively gives rare insight into 'fun' home life with her four young children

Blake Lively loves nothing more than being a mom, and is notoriously private when it comes to her family.

The Hollywood star prefers to keep her children off of social media, but this weekend, she gave a rare glimpse inside their home life, as she detailed one of the ways her children enjoy learning.

Taking to Instagram, Blake opened up about a fun app, Tappity, which her kids are huge fans of.

Blake herself also finds it very fun, and joked that she has learnt so much from it, that there was no need for her to have gone to school!

She shared a photo of the app on her Instagram Stories, alongside the following message: "This is not an ad. I get nothing out of this. I just love @tappityapp. It's engaging, informative, fun and they care about safety.

Blake Lively opened up about her family in a rare social media post

"That said, I'm always triple checking any kids app constantly for safety because that's my responsibility, not an app's, but I do LOVE this one.

"Such a great platform for education and fun in one. I've learnt so much from it myself. See mom, I knew I didn't have to go to school for all those years!"

© Gotham Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively on the red carpet

Blake and her husband Ryan Reynolds share four children - James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, and an 11-month-old whose name and gender have not been announced to the public.

Blake and Ryan are raising their children in New York, and take them with them whenever they travel for work.

© Getty Images Blake and Ryan with their children

Ryan previously revealed the secret to their close family unit when he said in 2019: "Blake and I don’t do movies at the same time. If she is doing a movie in Thailand and I am doing a movie in Vancouver we would just never see each other. We operate as a unit, and that really works well for us.

"The kids stay with us, and the family stays together, and that is where home is. So if we are in Spain or Utah or New York, as long as we are together, we're home."

Blake and her family are incredibly private

The Wrexham FC owner also told People magazine: "It's genuine when I say I take a huge interest in their days and how things are going."

Detailing how modern parenting has allowed for a better understanding of his kids' upbringing, he said: "I think as parents, we are so much better equipped to handle the rigors of childhood through our kids now than when I was a kid," adding: "It's just totally different now."

