Carrie Johnson's lavish family garden has a secret royal detail

Since Boris Johnson and his adoring wife, Carrie upped sticks from number 10 Downing Street and moved to their impeccable countryside mansion, Brightwell Manor, the mother-of-three has loved documenting her life with her three children. But did you know their sprawling garden has a secret royal detail?

According to Country Life, their vast, almost five-acre garden - which features a duck pond and moat - has a chestnut tree that was born out of a conker collected from "Windsor's Royal Mile."

Carrie Johnson shares sweet video of family duck bond

In an article written about the property's lavish details in 2019, the publication posed: "Who could ignore the impressive chestnut tree grown in the grounds from a conker collected on Windsor’s Royal Mile many moons ago?"

It appears as though the "royal mile" being referred to in the piece is what's commonly known as 'The Long Walk' up to Windsor Castle.

© Insatgram Carrie and Boris' garden is so beautiful

The sprawling garden is a favourite of Carrie and Boris' eldest children, Wilfred, three and Romy, two who are often spotted enjoying time playing there together.

Carrie has shared countless photos of the sibling-duo visiting their family of ducks who were kindly gifted to the Johnsons by their neighbours shortly after they moved in last year.

Carrie shared a photo of a beautiful cherry blossom in their sprawling garden

Last week, Carrie shared a photo of another beautiful tree in her garden, a Cherry Blossom.

Captioning the snap, Carrie penned: "The blossom in our garden is so cheering," alongside a green love heart emoji.

© Instagram Romy Johnson feeding her ducks

The property is equally as impressive on the inside as it is on the outside. The £3 million mansion is over 400 years old and boasts nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, six reception rooms and multiple open fireplaces.

As for the decor, Carrie couldn't have opted for a more cosy aesthetic, think hardwood furnishings, frilly cushions and homely personalised soft furnishings.

The property is steeped in history, with the oldest parts of the home dating back to the 1600s.

Carrie and Boris' beautiful bedroom looks like the perfect place to unwind and was shown off beautifully when Carrie announced the birth of her youngest son Frank back in July last year.

In the touching family images, Carrie could be seen perched on her hardwood bed which was made up of crisp white bedding and frilly cushions. To one side was a bedside table on top of which sat an impeccable blue and white china lamp that matched the material of their cushion cases.