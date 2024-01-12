Carrie Johnson reveals big change at family home with children

Carrie Johnson has revealed that it's all change at her family home of Brightwell Manor with her children deciding to swap up their rooms in the Grade II listed building.

Taking to her Instagram Stories the mum-of-three shared a glimpse inside her daughter Romy's bedroom, with the youngster enjoying a new patterned wool blanket that carried several hearts as well as her full name of 'Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson'. The room also carried a dresser with a floral lamp and a large letter 'R' sat on it.

On the wall hung two animal-themed posters, with one carrying a picture of a polar bear and another featuring a scene from the children's book series Babar the Elephant; a similar Babar poster was seen on the floor by a cream-coloured wardrobe.

The picture also saw Carrie revealing two of Romy's stuffed animals, with two tiny white teddy bears sat by the pillows. Although the snap didn't show off the full bed, the bottom likely had a flower design, as the political consultant had previously shared a snap of it in full when Wilfred lived in the room.

© Instagram Romy has gotten her older brother's old room

The three-year-old still had the bedroom last September when his mum captured an adorable photo of him in his PJs while reading his bedtime story. At the time, the single bed was topped with a white quilted sheet with a mini raspberry print and the Babar picture was still hanging on the wall.

Carrie hasn't revealed which room her little man has moved into, but considering that the Oxfordshire home boasts an impressive nine bedrooms, he was spoilt for choice!

The family spent Christmas at their country home

The property is also reported to feature five bathrooms, six reception rooms, and almost five acres of land with a guest cottage, a tennis court, a walled garden, two stables and even a moat.

Romy recently marked a major life event as the two-year-old had her first day at nursery. Earlier in the week, Carrie shared a snap of her middle child munching on a delicious-looking cheese toastie. The toddler donned a vibrant pink outfit comprised of a pink coat adorned with polar bears which she wore with a pair of spotty pink trousers.

© Getty The star shares her three children with Boris

Captioning the photo: "First day at nursery calls for a celebratory cheese toastie from @nettlebedtree." Romy's first day of nursery ensemble was the perfect way to settle her into the major life change as Carrie has often mentioned how much her brood loves animals.

