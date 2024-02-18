Carrie Johnson shares precious behind-the-scenes moment with all three children - and it's so relatable

Carrie Johnson is such a devoted mum, sharing children Wilfred, three, Romy, two, and Frank, seven months, with her husband, former British PM Boris Johnson.

On Sunday, she showed just how far she will go for her children, as she took them on a trip on her own that inspired her to ask her followers to "pray for me" – and no doubt many of them could relate!

"Taking 3 kids to see Peppa Pig at the cinema on my own. Pray for me," she wrote, sharing an image showing Wilfred wearing a Peppa Pig hat and Romy in a little tomato-shaped hat, as she pushed Frank in his pushchair and his siblings toddled beside him.

Carrie delighted her fans earlier in the week, when she sweetly revealed that her youngest son had received his first Valentine's card.

The mother-of-three shared a photo of the touching gesture on her Instagram Stories, sharing an image of a blush-pink card that featured a love heart made out of two footprints. It read: "Frankie, will you be my first Valentine?" and every I was dotted with a heart.

© Instagram Carrie shared the cute moment with her children

Alongside the image, Carrie wrote: "From Heidi, age eight months. My heart [teary-eyed emoji] @monty_and_delilah." The heartfelt card appeared to have been given to the infant by one of Carrie's friend's daughters.

The rest of Valentine's Day saw Carrie sharing all the details from her family's half-term holiday to Somerset. During the special trip, the family-of-five adventured around the cobbled-stone streets, visited lavish stately homes, and headed to the beach for sunny walks together.

© Dinendra Haria/LNP/Shutterstock Carrie is a hands-on mum

One sweet photo showed Carrie and her three children captured in a picturesque moment standing on a bridge looking out over a river.

Baby Frank was strapped to his mother's chest in a baby bouncer. Carrie's three-year-old son, Wilfred, and two-year-old daughter Romy were matching in cosy bomber suits. Wilfred's was a vibrant electric blue shade, meanwhile, his sister's was a beautiful lilac hue.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock The mum-of-three watching her husband's leaving speech

Carrie penned an insight into the week alongside a beautiful photo of Wilfred at the beach standing underneath a rainbow: "Typical British half-term hols so far. It's rained, the sun has come out for five mins and then it’s rained again. But this rainbow gave us such joy on the beach in Somerset today."

Wilfred and his siblings have such a special bond which couldn't have been more clear in the footage from their time away. In one photo the siblings were running for the stairs as they paid a visit to a stately home.

© Javier Garcia/BPI/Shutterstock Carrie and Boris have been married since 2021

Another saw them playing outside together wearing Wellington boots. Although Carrie was alone with her children on Sunday, it's safe to say that she and her former politician husband like to take their little ones away together when they have the chance.

In November, the family-of-five enjoyed a wild stay at Port Lympne Safari Park.

© Instagram The family enjoying a winter walk

The trip was certainly one to remember as it saw Carrie and her brood sleeping next to real-life lions who reside at the park.

One impressive moment from the stay saw Wilfred and Romy in the bath together, looking out at a lion who came right up to the glass to greet them. Meanwhile, baby Frank was captured relaxing on a shaggy rug peeking at the majestic beasts.