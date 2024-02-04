Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer delights with 'rare' scene from family estate

Charles Spencer often gives glimpses into his life in the rural splendour of the Althorp estate, including recently when he shared a behind-the-scenes peek at the "piercing beauty" of one special and secluded part of the grounds.

On Sunday, he shared an impressive scene from the gardens of his sumptuous residence, which he described as a "rare" moment, as you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Charles Spencer shares incredible moment from family estate

As the short clip showed, Althorp's resident peacock Tim, who is a firm visitor favourite when the estate opens to guests every summer, had rushed past the Earl with six of his children!

Charles, 59, is a doting father himself, dad to seven children, including his youngest, Charlotte Diana, whom he shares with his wife Karen, who has been chronicling the couple's estate renovations on social media.

© Getty Charles showing tourists around Althorp in 1977

Sometimes, though, all it takes is a trick of the light to make the place look entirely different, as the historian and podcaster proved last month when he shared a "magical" new view of his home.

The Earl shared a photo of the 500-year-old property, where he and his late sister, Princess Diana, grew up, and where Diana was laid to rest. Basked in a sunset pink glow, the transformation was branded "magical" by fans, with Charles penning the caption: "Lit up last night @AlthorpHouse tickled pink".

© Getty With wife Karen at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding

Charles and Diana moved to the estate after their father, the 8th Earl Spencer, inherited the title and home from his father in 1975. Charles was 11 and Diana was 14 at the time, while their older sisters, Jane and Sarah, were already adults.

Following her tragic death in Paris in 1997, the late Princess of Wales was buried at the Oval Lake on the grounds, which remains private and is only accessible by close members of the family.

Earlier in the month, Charles revealed that he'd hosted an epic dinner party for one of his dearest friends, with the estate's Picture Gallery serving as the backdrop.

The long dining table was topped with a white tablecloth and dressed with several candelabras. Eagle-eyed fans also spotted a large fireplace towards the back of the room, which boasts an array of gilt-framed paintings and portraits hung on the wood-panelled walls.

© Getty The stunning estate has been in the Spencer family for centuries

Charles' dinner party followed the news that the front lawn of his stately home had been flooded thanks to Storm Henk, which hit the UK earlier this month and wreaked chaos in vast areas of southern England.

Taking to Instagram, the bestselling author shared a photo of the flooded area, writing: "The wettest I've ever known Althorp to be. We've had so much rain that the lawn is saturated and the drains are choked. Looking forward to the promised dryer weather.

© Instagram Althorp was flooded recently

"The house is on a slight rise, so will be spared flooding. A couple of hundred years ago, we had a moat - might be time to reinstate it…" Naturally, his followers were left concerned by the development, and commented with their well wishes for Charles and his family.