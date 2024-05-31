Princess Eugenie's son could be Prince Archie's twin in new fiery-haired photo

Princess Eugenie was every inch a proud and doting mother as she marked her youngest son, Ernest's first birthday on Thursday 30 May.

Celebrating her son's milestone day, the royal took to Instagram to share several previously-unseen photographs of her children, Ernest and August, whom she shares with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

"One year of you my dear Ernest. Happy birthday!! We all love you so much, especially your enormous smile you give the world.. but you always save an extra special one for Mumma," penned the mother-of-two.

In one delightful photograph, Princess Eugenie captured her eldest son August planting a playful kiss on his little brother's cheek.

The photograph appears to have been taken at the Natural History Museum in London as the boys looked out at the magnificent dinosaur skeletons hanging from the ceiling. In the sweet snap, August's head of red hair was the spitting image of his cousin, Prince Archie's.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, who recently turned five, shares the same fiery locks as two-year-old August - just like cousins Eugenie and Harry.

A pair of royal lookalikes

It's not the first time Princess Eugenie's son has been likened to his royal cousins, Archie and Lilibet. In a video shared to mark his second birthday, royal fans rushed to comment on the royal tot's similarities to the Sussex family.

"Looks like Harry's son Archie," one follower commented. "He looks like Archie!!!!" another agreed.

Meanwhile, other social media users think that little August and Harry and Meghan's daughter, Lilibet, also share similarities.

"His cousin Lilibet looks like him!" one said. Another added: "He could be Lilibet's twin."

It's no secret that Princess Eugenie shares a close bond with her cousin, Prince Harry, and even spent her son August's first birthday in Montecito, suggesting that her and Harry's children have even had a playdate.

In Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, which aired in December, Eugenie could be seen going to the Super Bowl with Harry and playing on the beach with Archie.