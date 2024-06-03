Inside Zara and Mike Tindall’s luxe Aussie getaway

In the sun-drenched haven of Australia's Gold Coast, Zara and Mike Tindall find their slice of paradise, a place they've openly cherished over the years and where they attend the Magic Millions.

Zara said this year coming to the Magic Millions was like ”coming back home.” ”It really is like a family and it’s been hard not being here for two years,” she added.

This glittering beachside town, renowned for its luxurious allure and celebrity draw, holds a special spot in their hearts, not just for its scenic beauty but for the vibrant life it offers.

The Gold Coast, a place where celebrities like Margot Robbie, who was born closeby, and others such as Julia Roberts, George Clooney, Rebel Wilson, and Jude Law have been seen soaking up the local charm and luxury, offers a peek into its star-studded appeal. But where do these luminaries stay, dine, and unwind?

© Marc Grimwade Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall attend the Moet Marquee Magic Millions Raceday at the Gold Coast Turf Club

Where to stay

One of the crown jewels of accommodation here is The Langham Gold Coast. Known for its opulence and exclusive atmosphere, it has hosted a range of celebrities from Rebel Wilson to Harry Styles and Sir Elton John.

It's particularly famous for its Chairman’s Ocean Suite, a sprawling 340 square meter haven of luxury with a double-decker coffee table and a bathroom so lavish, that it includes a spa with underwater disco lights and, unexpectedly, a sofa.

Chairman's Ocean Suite at The Langham Gold Coast

The suite not only offers breathtaking beach views but also pampers with high-end details like quality materials and state-of-the-art stereo systems.

The Chaun spa at The Langham is also a stand-out. Offering the perfect place for stressed out celebrities to unwind and pamper, treatments are guided by the principles of Chinese medicine.

Where to eat

For gastronomic experiences, celebrities often visit Tang, the Chinese restaurant at The Langham, known for its exquisite nine-course degustation menus paired perfectly with fine wines. The ambience and culinary delights make it a must-visit for anyone wanting to taste the high life.

Margot Robbie's personal favourite, Tarte Beach House in Currumbin, offers a relaxed yet refined dining experience.

Drawing inspiration from the Hamptons, it provides a picturesque setting by Currumbin Creek, where dishes like the chicken sandwich with miso mayo and crispy chicken skin are local legends.

© Darrin James Rick Shores is Jude Law's favourite

For a taste of yacht life without ever leaving shore, La Luna sets the scene with a decor inspired by Mykonos and Saint-Tropez. Here, luxury meets leisure right by the water with king-size daybeds and a poolside menu that boasts everything from oysters to wagyu beef burgers.

Rick Shores, another celebrity haunt, stands out not only for its stunning Burleigh Beach views but also for its incredible Asian fusion menu that captivates with dishes like Rick’s famous Moreton Bay bug rolls and juicy king prawn yellow curry. It's a place where the likes of Jude Law come to savor mouth-watering creations while enjoying the beachfront vibe.

What to do

When it comes to entertainment, the Gold Coast’s HOTA, home of the arts, is a cultural hub that draws in the likes of Rebel and Margot with its diverse offerings from concerts to art exhibitions. Here, one can dine in hatted restaurant Palette where Marco Pierre White was a guest chef, enjoying an exquisite fine dining experience that complements the artistic surroundings.

For those seeking a more personalised adventure, Duffy’s offers private boat tours with a skipper to guide guests through the Gold Coast’s waterways, providing stunning views of the coastline and glimpses of luxury homes like Jackie Chan’s villa.

© Darrin James Hota is a favourite of Margot Robbie and Rebel Wilson

Another unique experience is at Wildflowers, a luxury gin maker’s haven where visitors can immerse themselves in the craft of gin making, from learning its history to distilling their own unique blend under expert guidance.

The Gold Coast, with its blend of natural beauty, upscale leisure, and celebrity-approved spots, continues to be a magnetic destination for those in the know, making it a perfect getaway for not just the Tindalls but anyone looking to experience life at its most glamorous.