Catherine Zeta-Jones shares rare glimpse into life inside the Douglas-Zeta-Jones household

Catherine Zeta-Jones recently shared a rare yet heartwarming glimpse into her family life, capturing a moment of festive joy.

The 54-year-old actress posted a video on Instagram showing her Welsh friends gathered around a piano, singing traditional Welsh songs.

The occasion was a Thanksgiving celebration at her home, and the scene was one of warmth and camaraderie.

Catherine, originally from Swansea, Wales, has been living in Hollywood for many years since marrying Michael Douglas, but clearly, her Welsh roots remain strong.

The video also captured the amused reaction of her son, Dylan Michael Douglas, 23, as he watched the spirited singing.

Catherine's caption on the post reflected her love for both her Welsh heritage and her American life, saying: "When my Welsh friends get together at my house, we always end up here. Singing Welsh songs to Americans who can't understand but love it all the same. I love you my Welsh lambs. You too my New Jerseyans and Americans."

Earlier this month, Catherine shared joyous snapshots from her family trip to India with Michael and Dylan.

The photos showcased the family's exploration of India's rich culture and tourist attractions. In one image, Catherine, Michael, and Dylan posed together in matching beige tops, and in another, they were seen attending a traditional Indian dance performance.

Catherine's excitement about the trip was evident in her caption, "Oh India!!!! We love you."

The trip coincided with Michael receiving the Satyajit Ray Life Achievement Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India for his role in the 2023 drama-thriller movie "Endless Borders."

Michael expressed his gratitude for the honor, saying: "It's a tremendous honor to receive this award, a career life achievement. When I heard about the award, my family and I were elated."

Catherine and Michael, who celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary earlier this month, have been going strong in their marriage.

Catherine paid a loving tribute to Michael on their anniversary by sharing a collection of wedding pictures and memories on Instagram. She humorously captioned the post, "Today we celebrate 23 years of marriage. Darling Michael, your Nobel Peace Prize awaits. I love you…from your darling wife, a gold star Medal of Honor recipient."

The couple first met at the Deauville Film Festival in 1998 and married two years later in New York City. They have two children, Dylan and Carys, 29, and Michael has another son, Cameron, 44, from a previous marriage.

Adding to the family dynamics, Michael recently discussed his thoughts on the digital legacy in the age of AI. He expressed his intention to license his name and likeness in his will, to ensure his family retains control and avoids misuse of his digital avatar in future film projects.

"I see what AI is doing with pictures with text. It's only a matter of time before you'll be able to recreate any dead person at any age with the voice and the mannerisms, so I want to have some control," he explained.

