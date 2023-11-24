Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas' dining room at spectacular $4.7m mansion is like a scene from a movie

Thanksgiving is the day to bring the whole family together to spend quality time, share gratitude and, importantly, enjoy a lavish sit-down meal – and it seems Hollywood couple Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas went all out for the holidays.

The husband and wife, who recently celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary, shared a glimpse inside their stunning dining room at their sprawling $4.7 million mansion in Irvington, Westchester, and it looked like a scene straight from a movie.

Chicago star Catherine took to her Instagram Stories to post a snap of the dining table which was adorned with Thanksgiving decorations and gorgeous autumnal foliage.

The mother-of-two had placed large candles across the large table, as well as festive crackers and beautiful napkins. The color-coordinated table featured leaves in orange, red, and yellow, which matched the red glasses perfectly.

The colors also complimented the red walls of the large room. The family dining room boasts high ceilings and a large window, allowing plenty of light to bounce off the cream and red walls. In the center of the room sits a fireplace, which was also draped with foliage and decorations.

Above the table, which can clearly cater to a larger party, a stunning glass light fitting hangs from the ceiling, proving a central point to the room and dining area. The famous couple clearly have an eye for art, as the wall featured an abstract painting, no doubt a conversation starter for when guests join the family for a meal.

Catherine, 54, and Michael, 79, who are parents to grownup children Dylan, 23, and Carys, 20, moved into the property in 2019. The home boasts an indoor swimming pool and fitness room, a wood-paneled library, a games room and eight bedrooms for the whole family, plus guests, to enjoy.

The home sits on a 12-acre estate and also features an outdoor summer house and outdoor kitchen, perfect for hosting parties and events in the warmer months. But their home in New York state is not their only house.

Catherine and Michael are also owners of a house in Mallorca, Spain, and they also own property in Canada and Catherine's hometown, Swansea, Wales. They previously resided in another house in Westchester County before downsizing to their current home, and they've also previously lived in New York City.

Just last week, Catherine and Michael celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary. The Wall Street actor shared a photo of them dancing at their stunning nuptials, writing in the caption the photo: "Happy 23 and Me, my darling @catherinezetajones! Can't wait for 24! Happy Anniversary". His Oscar-winning wife sweetly wrote back: "Love you sweetheart, may our dance never end".