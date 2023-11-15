Catherine Zeta-Jones' intimate look at ultra-luxe bedroom with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones has an eye for design. Following the launch of her signature homeware brand, Casa Zeta-Jones, in 2017, the Oscar-winning actress has given fans a glimpse of her impressive property portfolio, not to mention her interior design efforts.

Back in 2020, Catherine, 54, shared an intimate look at one of the bedrooms in one of her many homes, which her pampered pooch, Taylor, is particularly fond of. Posting a photo of the contrasting black and white interiors, the star wrote: "It's 9am, and Taylor is ready to go back to bed."

Sparking a reaction from fans, many were quick to compliment Catherine on her decadent choice of decor. "Sooo pretty! Love your bedroom," wrote one. "Beautiful and so cozy!" added another. Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Can this be my room?"

© Instagram Catherine's bedroom featured a statement crystal chandelier

Flooded with light, a crystal chandelier serves as one of the primary focal points in the bedroom, second only to the black four poster bed at its centre.

With all the makings of an opulent boudoir, Catherine has kept accessories minimal, with a statement stone armchair, an abstract sculpture lamp, and a black bedside table adorned with lavish gold accents, among the accessories.

Speaking about her love of interior design, in 2018, Catherine told Style of the City magazine, that a lot of it stems from her mom, Patricia.

"Well again, my mother. She was a genius on a sewing machine," explained the Wednesday star. "I was never allowed to touch the machine though! It was like an archival piece that she had had for years. Although, my true influence comes from me being a theatrical gypsy from a very early age and moving around a lot."

Catherine added: "I'm a true homemaker, I could spend hours rearranging a bookshelf. It brings me so much pleasure. When I launched my brand, it was years in the making. I've done many campaigns, but my passion is home design."

In the case of this particular bedroom, it's unclear which of Catherine and her husband Michael Douglas' homes it belongs to – especially as the couple splits their time between at least five of them!

© Carlos Muina/Getty Catherine and Michael's Mallorcan home Villa S'Estaca

Currently, Catherine and Michael are the proud owners of a sprawling $4.7 million home in Westchester, a palatial estate in Wales, a four-bedroom house in Bermuda and a ten-bedroom holiday home in Mallorca. Back in February, it was also reported that the A-listers had rented a home in St James's Palace, in order to have more of a "base" in the UK capital.