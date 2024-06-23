Dylan Dreyer closes out 'special time' away from Today and home with chic red-hot look

Dylan Dreyer is closing out her weekend in the United Kingdom to cover the Royal Ascot for NBC News and the Today Show, and she's wrapping things up with a red-hot new look.

The 42-year-old TV anchor shared photos of the intricately done final outfit for her three-day set, showing up for the last day of Ascot in a ME+EM red knit dress.

The maxi dress featured ribbing and an ombre effect into a sheer lower skirt, with a high neckline and a sleeveless design. Dylan paired the dress with another opulent hat, a crocheted red piece with a paper straw attached.

Recommended video You may also like Dylan Dreyer shares look inside her 'messy' New York home with her three boys

"Final look for Royal Ascot!" she wrote alongside pictures from the day. "What a lovely event…again the weather was beautiful, the people watching and the atmosphere were incredible, and the horse racing…well I didn't get to see much of that! What a special time!"

Fans praised the mom-of-three for her effortless style and for bringing it every time she hit up the Royal Ascot, leaving comments like: "I've said it many times before, no one has a better job than you. And you always do so well. Another beautiful outfit too!"

One also added: "I love the red on you! AND THE HAT; MAGNIFICENT!" and a third gushed: "All your hats were incredibly beautiful. All are my favorites and you wore them all with style and grace."

Earlier in the week, the NBC meteorologist excitedly counted down to Royal Ascot weekend, sharing a photo of her press pass and teasing the many extravagant hats that were to come.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's fans can't get over her latest grocery store receipt as she shares new photos

"It's that time of year when I feel like a royal! Coverage of Royal Ascot begins tomorrow with a preview on @todayshow! My hats are standing by…thank you @camhatsnyc for making me feel like a princess!!" she quipped.

© Instagram The Third Hour anchor wore a red knit ribbed maxi dress

Dylan then posted snaps of her first look, a blue floral dress with a waist-cinching bow, sheer neckline, and an accompanying blue straw wide-brimmed hat. "Covering Royal Ascot is one of my favorite events of the year!" she wrote alongside it on Instagram.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer reveals new details about her personal life as she talks 'bittersweet' outing with family

For a second day at the races, she opted for a white maxi dress with pink floral detailing, cap sleeves, and a purple hat with a pink brim and pink and purple fabric flowers.

© Instagram Her accompanying custom hat featured intricate crochet work as well

Fans left a slew of encouraging comments on her photos, like: "You always look fabulous! ENJOY!" and: "This is soooo insanely cool…To have someone sketch and create hats exclusively for you. Pretty impressive," as well as: "Dylan you always look so classy and elegant."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's appearance in hot pink outfit gets co-hosts talking on Today

Dylan has been attending and covering the Royal Ascot since 2018, and she spoke with the social media team for Ascot Racecourse at the time about her perspective of the quintessentially English event as an American.

© Instagram Dylan has been enthusiastically covering the Royal Ascot since 2018

"I would say that Ascot is different because it's so much more British, which from American eyes is so much more classy," she replied. "I don't want to insult anyone back in the US but the British have fashion nailed down, it's absolutely beautiful here!"