Watch Michael J Fox bring Glastonbury Festival to tears with surprise performance with Coldplay

Michael J Fox has made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival, joining Coldplay on stage during their headlining set.

"Oh he is another legendary Michael, one who just totally rocks, with his Chuck Berry riff and the way he punched Biff, ladies and gentleman, please welcome Michael J Fox," sang Chris Martin, midway through the song "Humankind", introducing the actor to the stage.

The cameras then panned to Michael who was pushed on stage in his wheelchair, performing the guitar. He later joined Chris and the band in performing "Fix You" to close out their incredible set. Watch the moment below:

At the end, Chris thanked Michael, adding: "The reason we're in a band is because we watched Back to the Future... so thank you Mr Michael J Fox."

Chris has previously revealed the Johnny B. Goode scene in the 1985 film inspired him to turn to music, meeting his bandmates and leading to his 30-year career.

© Samir Hussein Chris Martin of Coldplay performs as the band headline the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024

Michael previously joined the band on stage in 2016 in New Jersey where they played "Johnny B. Goode" and "Earth Angel" from the movie.

"My number one, probably, is Michael J. Fox came and played two of the songs from Back to the Future with us. That was really wonderful. Him coming to play ‘Johnny B. Goode’ and stuff, that was wonderful," Chris told Kelly Clarkson in 2022.

© Kevin Mazur Actor Michael J. Fox (L) performs onstage with recording artist Chris Martin of Coldplay

Beloved actor Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, but didn't choose to make it public till 1998.

In 2000, he and wife Tracy Pollan founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation, which has been devoted towards fundraising research efforts to find a cure for Parkinson's. As of 2023, it has raised a whopping $2 billion.

His documentary film STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which chronicles his life and career with Parkinson's disease, was nominated for a BAFTA in 2024, and the star told BBC Breakfast that he now saw his condition as a "gift".

© Instagram Photo shared by Michael J. Fox on Instagram June 22 of him and his wife Tracy Pollan at the beach in honor of her 64th birthday.

He described the documentary as being about when "an incurable optimist meets an incurable disease" and branded the disease "annoying," but added: "I have Parkinson's, I struggle with it. It's hard, it's annoying, it's a bit more than annoying but it can be devastating for some people."

Chris and Michael also performed together in 2013 during that year's A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's event.