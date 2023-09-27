Elton John lists $5m Atlanta duplex with panoramic views - tour

Sir Elton John and his husband David Furnish have just listed their Atlanta duplex home for a whopping $5 million, and it's another world of luxury. Take a look around the jaw-dropping home thanks to photos and information from toptenrealestatedeals.com.

It was purchased by the star over 30 years ago for $925,000 and over the years, he has acquired five neighbouring units to make one mammoth 13,300-square-foot, four-bed, seven-bath residence.

The Tiny Dancer star's condo on the 36th floor is so impressive, featuring its own spa, art gallery and not to mention those impressive 360-degree views across the city. Take a look…

© Atlanta Fine Homes Elton has owned a home here for 30 years

Elton John's living space © Atlanta Fine Homes Elton John's home has amazing views The 76-year-old also lives with his two sons, Zachary, 12, and Elijah, 10 – and the beautiful living area inside the home is perfect for family life. There's a plush corner sofa and stylish cosy chairs – so plenty of space for entertaining if needs be. Elton John's duplex is for sale The show-stopping feature of the space has to be the impressive sky-high views which can be enjoyed through the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors or from the balcony.

Elton John's kitchen © Atlanta Fine Homes The chic kitchen has all the mod cons The kitchen has an adjoining dining area The chic interiors continue into the kitchen and their cooking space has built-in stainless-steel appliances and all-white cabinets – giving it a modern feel.

Elton John's bedrooms The master suite is huge One of the property's rooms is so vast it seems to indicate it's the master suite with its own living areas and breathtaking views out over the landscape. © Atlanta Fine Homes Check out the four-poster bed A grand four-poster bed features in one of the home's incredible rooms. Personality is added with a large, patterned rug, golden bedspread and leopard print cushions. So fancy!

Elton John's walk-in wardrobe Elton's impressive wardrobe As well as his singing talents, Elton is well known for his flamboyant jackets and quirky glasses, so it will come as no surprise that he has a large area dedicated to clothes. The endless walk-in wardrobe has plenty of rail room for an abundance of garments. And how about the shoe closet? It could be an actual store!

Elton John's massage room Nothing says an A-list home quite like a private spa experience, and the singer has his own massage area next door to his walk-in wardrobe. What a way to start the day!

Elton John's art gallery © Atlanta Fine Homes Elton's home has incredible art Who wouldn't have an art gallery in their home if they could? The star is a huge collector of art and sculptures, and this very chic display wouldn't look out of place in a boutique interiors shop or swanky gallery.