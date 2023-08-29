Elton John's 'yellow palace' in Nice where he's recovering from shock fall

Sir Elton John is reportedly resting at his luxury home in Nice following his visit to hospital

Sir Elton John has an incredible collection of properties around the world, and one of the most extravagant homes is his luxurious holiday villa in Nice, France.

The Rocketman singer regularly spends time at the French Riveria mansion with his husband David Furnish and two children, Zachary, 12, and ten-year-old Elijah.

© David Lefranc The photo of Sir Elton's Nice villa has resurfaced

Following Elton's shock fall that saw the 76-year-old rushed to hospital on 27 August, the star is said to be resting at the Nice villa currently as he recovers from the accident.

In pictures taken before the songwriter painted the 'yellow palace' a bright shade of lemon, giving it its nickname, the red-brick building looks majestic.

© Shutterstock The Nice home has an impressive rectangular pool

Photos show the extraordinary architecture of the 1920s villa, including magnificently rounded archways, hotel-style balconies and a generously-sized rectangular pool.

Sir Elton purchased the home back in the early 1990s, and reports have suggested that the Nice property is worth more than £15 million.

The summer retreat is extremely private, situated in the hills of Mount Boron, Castel Mont-Alban – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are known to have stayed in the home with their son Archie in 2019.

The incredible Nice home isn't the only luxury abode that Sir Elton has under his belt. The musician owns a £400,000 estate in Windsor, along with a mansion in Holland Park, London.

© Getty The singer is a father-of-two

When Elton and his husband spend time in the States, the family has two Los Angeles mansions to reside in. The two neighbouring homes are in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, which is where the singer isolated with his husband and sons during the lockdown.

The musical legend also has a condo in Atlanta, Georgia, along with a Venice apartment.

© Getty Elton John and husband David Furnish

Fans were shocked to learn that Elton had been rushed to hospital last week following a fall, and reps for the star have revealed that he "visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure".

The spokesperson added: "Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."