Reese Witherspoon's dream kitchen inside $18million Nashville home has to be seen to be believed

Reese Witherspoon has once again opened the doors of her stunning Tennessee home, this time revealing her gorgeously revamped kitchen.

The Legally Blonde star, now 48, invited fans on a tour of her lavish kitchen space in a delightful video for The Home Edit, shared on YouTube.

The organizers from the channel had the enviable task of re-organizing Reese's kitchen, and the results are simply breathtaking.

Reese, who recently turned heads in a low-cut bathing suit while vacationing in Italy, showed off her expansive kitchen, part of her historic Nashville home, purchased for a cool $18 million.

The reorganization project focused on multiple areas, from the drawers to the impressive pantry, and every inch now sparkles with new life.

The kitchen, bathed in natural light streaming through multiple windows, boasts a rustic charm with its brick walls and chic marble countertops.

© Youtube Reese invites fans inside her incredible kitchen

The standout feature, however, is the striking blue cabinetry that contrasts beautifully with the dark brick backdrop, creating a perfect blend of modern elegance and vintage charm.

Hanging above the long, rectangular island are sphere-like lights with gold detailing, adding a touch of glamour.

© Youtube Reese's kitchen is so dreamy

This island is not just for show; it features a sink with a stylish gold faucet and smooth burners where Reese can whip up delicious meals for her family and guests.

Six tan-colored barstools line the island, ready for family breakfasts or casual chats with friends, while a dining table sits directly across the room, completing the inviting space.

© Youtube Reese's kitchen is huge

The open kitchen, with its wooden floors and white-painted walls trimmed in blue, mirrors the cabinetry's color scheme, creating a cohesive look. Overhead lights on the ceiling ensure the room is always bright and welcoming, even after the sun sets.

The Home Edit team began their magic with the kitchen drawers, meticulously organizing Reese's kitchen utensils, towels, napkin rings, and straws.

© Youtube The organization in Reese's kitchen is insane

In one corner near the island, they tackled an entertainment closet behind wooden doors. This cabinet, filled with glassware, tablecloths, and napkins for hosting, now looks immaculate.

On the opposite side of the kitchen, near additional counter space and the refrigerator, lies Reese’s display wall. Emily and Lauren from The Home Edit worked their magic, organizing the display area to feature only white dishes and clear glassware, punctuated with a few green plants for a fresh touch.

The walk-in pantry, with its blue shelves, was also transformed. Items were arranged by color and product, with office supplies neatly placed in clear drawers and snacks like granola bars and chips within easy reach.

Reese's reaction to the makeover was nothing short of joyous. Clad in a white sweater and stylish denim jeans, she returned to her kitchen, beginning with the pantry.

© Youtube Reese shows how organized her kitchen drawers are

"Oh my gosh! You guys, this is incredible," she gushed. "This makes me so happy because people come and they're like busy with their day and just need a snack."

She then moved to the main kitchen area, admiring the newly categorized display wall. "Y'all, this is so much better. It's just so much cleaner and more streamlined and easier to see what we need."

Reese couldn't resist opening a few drawers, delighted to find them neatly arranged. "Okay, this is exactly what I was hoping! Just clean, one set of silverware and then oh, so good."

The grand finale was the refrigerator, the part Reese had been most eager to see. "This is the part that I've been most waiting for," she confessed, opening the door to reveal an impeccably organized interior. "Oh my gosh. This is insane. Even the fruit is organized!"

Reese Witherspoon hit Europe for a foodie adventure

Labels on the drawers and shelves, such as a breakfast shelf and a deli shelf, ensure that everything is easy to find.

At the end of the video, Reese expressed her heartfelt gratitude, saying, "You know, I'm your number one fan and The Home Edit is incredible. Fan for years and thank you. You always make every space so much more beautiful."

While Reese has been busy transforming her home, she hasn't forgotten to enjoy the summer season. Just last month, she whisked herself away to Italy, where she soaked up the sun on a boat off the coast of Portofino.

Clad in a stunning low-cut black swimsuit, Reese looked radiant, her blonde locks pulled back into a simple updo to keep any loose strands at bay. With a cheerful smile, she mingled with close friends and enjoyed a delicious meal, savoring every moment of her Italian getaway.