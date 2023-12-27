Reese Witherspoon delights fans with unique dining room décor inside $15.9m LA home

This Christmas was likely a bittersweet one for Reese Witherspoon, as it marks first festive season since she and her ex-husband Jim Toth split.

The Morning Show actress seemed to have a lovely time despite her recent heartbreak, as she shared a series of joyful photos from her festive celebrations, giving fans glimpse of the impressive kitchen inside her $15.9m LA home.

Reese purchased the seven-bedroom house in March 2020 and Dirt described it as "one of the most private properties on LA's Westside," so we feel lucky to have been granted a peek inside.

© Instagram Reese Witherspoon took a selfie in front of her Christmas decor

The mom-of-three shared a selfie with her open-plan kitchen-diner in the background, with her festive place-settings in full view. Reese had laid two long tables for the occasion, both dressed in white and navy-blue table settings with ornate crockery the same colorway, delighting her followers who were quick to point out the origin of her plates.

"Love the Royal Copenhagen plates," one praised, while another commented: "Royal Danish china," accompanied with four heart eye emojis.

A third exclaimed: "Wow your plates are Royal Copenhagen," with another adding: "I really thought this wasn't a thing anywhere else than in Denmark," to which another fan replied: "Royal Copenhagen is one of the world's most respected porcelain factories and has been a thing abroad for more than 100 years."

© Instagram Reese Witherspoon's fans immediately recognised her plates

Keen to copy Reese's chic table setting, we set about researching pretty white and blue patterned plates. Unfortunately they're rather pricey, costing $170 per plate! We hope the Witherspoon household is careful when it comes to washing up!

As well as her pretty crockery, Reese also shared photos of her two lookalike nieces, Abby James Witherspoon, 17, and her young sister, Draper, whom Reese's clothing brand is named after.

© Instagram Reese's nieces look just like her

Abby and James are the daughters of Reese's brother, and though they live in Nashville, they are close to their Hollywood aunt and they posed in front of her glittering Christmas tree.

© Instagram Reese Witherspoon in front of a Christmas tree with her daughter Ava Phillippe

Reese also posed with her 24-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe, with both blonds donning black blazers for their festive photo shoot which saw them smile together in front of a towering Christmas tree – we love to see celebrities getting into the festive spirit!

