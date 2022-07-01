Reese Witherspoon's ultra-flattering gingham swimsuit is on sale for 30% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Gingham swimsuits are one of summer's hottest - and cutest! - swimwear trends. Exhibit A: Reese Witherspoon looking sweetly retro on Instagram rocking a Draper James color block check-print one-piece, giving us all the beach style inspo we need.

We absolutely love this look! The fully-lined tummy control swimsuit, made from LYCRA Xtra Life spandex – which lasts up to 10 times longer ordinary spandex suits – gives off vintage pin-up vibes with a modern spin.

And guess what? If you love this DJ x Lands End look as much as we do, you can grab it now in the big Draper James Fourth of July sale!

Reese's chic-but-practical one-piece, which comes in sizes from 2-24x and also has a version in pink, features a supportive twist front sweetheart neckline and UPF 50 protection from the sun.

REESE WEARS: DJ x Lands End gingham swimsuit, was $114.95 NOW $92 / £57, Draper James

And a portion of every purchase from this collection supports the nonprofit Girls Inc, which aims to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold.

REESE WEARS: DJ x Lands' End Swim Tunic Rash Guard, was $79.95 now $64 / £36, Draper James

Draper James Fourth of July sale

The Draper James site is having a 30% off sale for the holiday weekend, with discount prices until July 5 at 11:59pm EST.

June Dress in Monstera Floral, sizes 0-24X, was $195 now $130, Draper James

That means that not only Reese’s swimsuit has been reduced from $114.95 to $92, but you can also find a host of A-list approved summer dresses and accessories, too.

June Bucket Bag, was $100 now $76, Draper James

You can shop every summer trend from gingham to stripes and floral - and everything has that stylishly effortless, breezy vibe.

What better way to kick off the 4th of July weekend than with a brand new look?

