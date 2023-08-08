Princess Beatrice's stepson pictured ahead of exciting new chapter with mum Dara

As well as being a doting mum to almost two-year-old Sienna, Princess Beatrice is a stepmother to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's son, Christopher, whom he shares with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang.

Interior design pro Dara shares her London life on Instagram to her 53,000-strong following, and on Tuesday she gave the biggest update yet – they are moving!

WATCH: Wolfie's art skills will blow you away

The presenter has been looking at houses for a while and it seems she has found a new abode for her and her seven-year-old son, who is affectionately known as 'Wolfie'.

Beatrice's stepson is set to relocate within London

"New house coming soon," she penned, on a photograph of herself standing on winding white stars with her son at the bottom, seemingly on his iPad.

Dara shared a beautiful picture of the residence

Dara then proceeded to share other glimpses around the gorgeous new pad, including her "new view".

The creative already has grand plans for the place, starting with replacing the chairs in the garden space, as she pointed out.

The garden is set for an overhaul

Having their own private outdoor space will be a novelty for the mother-and-son duo who have been sharing a garden space at their current rented Kensington apartment. It is unknown if Dara has bought this residence or if she is renting as she did previously.

Giving Dara's impeccable décor skills, we can't wait to see what she does with the place!

Check out Dara and Wolfie's lounge

If her current home is anything to go by, it'll be pretty spectacular. They have a show home-worthy lounge space that has impeccably styled shelves, an illusion mirror TV and a chic glass coffee table.

What has Dara Haung said about parenting alongside Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi?

While Dara doesn't comment much about co-parenting her son with Edoardo, she did make one remark earlier in the year, explaining their family arrangements to one inquisitive fan.

The Big Interiors Battle star shared a 'day in the life' video to her Instagram followers, and it included taking her son to school in the morning, but one follower then questioned why she didn't collect him from school too.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

"Who collects your kids from school?" a follower enquired, and Dara honestly replied, writing: "As a co-parent, there is always a rotation of responsibilities. Sometimes I bring him to school, other times I pick him up [smiley face emoji].

In another telling social video, Dara was asked: "How does Wolfie feel about his little sister?" referring to Beatrice and Edoardo's daughter Sienna.

She responded: "Wolfie loves his little sister, and they are so cute together," with a big smile on her face.