Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's immaculate London townhouse has its own glass lift and roof terrace

Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie from her husband's relationship with Dara Huang lives a luxurious life even when he isn't with the King's niece.
Sarah Ferguson's daughter is married to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who shares an eight-year-old son with his architect and interior designer ex-partner. When not spending time with his father and the Princess of York at their £3.5 million Cotswolds farmhouse, he is in London with his mother whose home is next level.
Dara took to Instagram on Friday to share a new reel, revealing the interior of her freshly-renovated townhouse in the heart of Chelsea.
Join HELLO! in taking a look at the best photos of Dara and Wolfie's new space…