Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's London townhouse has its own roof terrace
Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's immaculate London townhouse has its own glass lift and roof terrace

Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shares Wolfie with ex Dara Huang

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie from her husband's relationship with Dara Huang lives a luxurious life even when he isn't with the King's niece.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter is married to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who shares an eight-year-old son with his architect and interior designer ex-partner. When not spending time with his father and the Princess of York at their £3.5 million Cotswolds farmhouse, he is in London with his mother whose home is next level. 

Dara took to Instagram on Friday to share a new reel, revealing the interior of her freshly-renovated townhouse in the heart of Chelsea.

Join HELLO! in taking a look at the best photos of Dara and Wolfie's new space…

Dara Huang outside her white brick townhouse© Instagram

The exterior

As with classic West London townhouses, Dara and Wolfie's home features a white brick exterior with a pristinely painted black railing lining the stairs.  

white entryway with black runner on stairs© Instagram

The entryway

Their entryway is the perfect introduction to their home with a white console table and an impressive staircase with a black runner.  

The formal dining room© Instagram

The formal dining room

Dara's dining room features a large dining room table with rounded edges for a chic look which has been dressed with boucle chairs with black legs. A black feature wall has also been added to tie in with the graphic black and white wallpaper on the ceiling.

Dara Huang in white lounge© Instagram

Their first floor lounge

Keeping in with the light and airy aesthetic, the architect's lounge area also features rounded chairs centred around a white coffee table adorned with flowers. She has also kept the original fireplace and the space features French doors which open out onto a modest balcony.

Wolfie Huang's minecraft bedroom© Instagram

Wolfie's bedroom

The Princess' stepson's bedroom is fit for a toy store. A Minecraft theme has been incorporated into wallpaper, bedding, and rug to create a playful haven that contrasts enormously with the neutral home.

Dara Huang in hallway with glass elevator© Instagram

Their glass elevator

Head up a flight of stairs and you will not believe what you see - a glass elevator, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory style.

Dara Huang's white bedroom© Instagram

Dara's bedroom

The master bedroom is a totally different feel - minimalist in tone and fit for a luxe hotel with a plush double bed and rosy velvet chaise lounge.  

Dara Huang in white bathroom with sash windows© Instagram

The bathroom

The most minimalist space of all is Dara's bathroom which is entirely white, bar reflective silver cabinetry under the sink.

Dara Huang on roof terrace© Instagram

The roof terrace

As if the property wasn't luxury enough, the royal's stepson can enjoy a spot of fresh air from his own roof terrace with views of the city.

