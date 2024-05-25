Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie's immaculate London townhouse has its own glass lift and roof terrace

Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie from her husband's relationship with Dara Huang lives a luxurious life even when he isn't with the King's niece.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter is married to property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who shares an eight-year-old son with his architect and interior designer ex-partner. When not spending time with his father and the Princess of York at their £3.5 million Cotswolds farmhouse, he is in London with his mother whose home is next level.

Dara took to Instagram on Friday to share a new reel, revealing the interior of her freshly-renovated townhouse in the heart of Chelsea.

Join HELLO! in taking a look at the best photos of Dara and Wolfie's new space…

1/ 9 © Instagram The exterior As with classic West London townhouses, Dara and Wolfie's home features a white brick exterior with a pristinely painted black railing lining the stairs.



2/ 9 © Instagram The entryway Their entryway is the perfect introduction to their home with a white console table and an impressive staircase with a black runner.



3/ 9 © Instagram The formal dining room Dara's dining room features a large dining room table with rounded edges for a chic look which has been dressed with boucle chairs with black legs. A black feature wall has also been added to tie in with the graphic black and white wallpaper on the ceiling.



4/ 9 © Instagram Their first floor lounge Keeping in with the light and airy aesthetic, the architect's lounge area also features rounded chairs centred around a white coffee table adorned with flowers. She has also kept the original fireplace and the space features French doors which open out onto a modest balcony.



5/ 9 © Instagram Wolfie's bedroom The Princess' stepson's bedroom is fit for a toy store. A Minecraft theme has been incorporated into wallpaper, bedding, and rug to create a playful haven that contrasts enormously with the neutral home.



6/ 9 © Instagram Their glass elevator Head up a flight of stairs and you will not believe what you see - a glass elevator, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory style.



7/ 9 © Instagram Dara's bedroom The master bedroom is a totally different feel - minimalist in tone and fit for a luxe hotel with a plush double bed and rosy velvet chaise lounge.



8/ 9 © Instagram The bathroom The most minimalist space of all is Dara's bathroom which is entirely white, bar reflective silver cabinetry under the sink.



9/ 9 © Instagram The roof terrace As if the property wasn't luxury enough, the royal's stepson can enjoy a spot of fresh air from his own roof terrace with views of the city.

