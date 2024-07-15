Lorraine Kelly's unseen corner of garden at £2m home is a botanical dream

Lorraine Kelly and her husband Steve Smith are fortunate to live in a beautiful home right on the riverbed in the Buckinghamshire countryside.

Although the interiors of the home, which is said to be worth around £2 million, are charming, the outdoor area is equally pretty.

Posting on her Instagram, the ITV broadcaster shared a photo while sitting on a sage green swing bench that they've tucked away in a cosy corner of their luscious garden.

© Instagram Lorraine Kelly in her gorgeous garden

The area looks like the perfect area to sit and read a book or perhaps enjoy a drink in the sunshine, especially thanks to its handy table in the centre of the swing.

Lorraine's cosy corner also has a green trellis behind and beside it, allowing for plenty of leafy green shrubs to surround the chair – making it a botanical lover's dream.

Lorraine's stunning garden and outhouse

In the same post, Lorraine also posted a photo from outside her guest house which is a gorgeous blue colour with white shutters.

The sweet little cabin located at the side of her garden is perfect for when relatives or close friends come to stay.

Inside the separate outhouse, there's a large reception room with a TV and guest bedrooms! The gorgeous room is full of colour and texture in the form of indoor plants, chunky-knit blankets and large patterned cushions.

© Instagram Lorraine shows off her guest cottage in photo on her Instagram

There's also a large blue rug underneath the bed for extra comfort and a mirror to reflect as much daylight as possible.

Steve and Lorraine have lived in their Buckinghamshire home for a few years now. The pair relocated from Dundee back in 2017 after her daughter Rosie moved out, choosing to sell her seven-bedroom mansion for £845,000 and move closer to London for work.

Meanwhile, their daughter Rosie may have flown the nest, but the family of three will no doubt be spending lots of time together in the coming months as Rosie gets ready to welcome her first child!

© Instagram Lorraine Kelly's guest cabin

The doting grandmother-to-be will no doubt be on hand to assist with childcare duties, and we expect that Rosie and her newborn will become regular visitors at Lorraine's idyllic home.

Speaking to HELLO! about the joyous news, Lorraine said: "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born," she says.

© Instagram Lorraine will soon be a granny!

"Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real."

"My married name is Smith so I'll be known as Granny Smith, like the apple!" She continued: "I'm very happy with being called Granny. I know some people don't like that, but I think it's a badge of honour."