Lorraine Kelly's guest cabin on grounds of £2m countryside home is storybook worthy

Lorraine Kelly has a stunning home right on the riverbed in a small town in Buckinghamshire where she lives a quiet life away from the hustle and bustle of the capital with her husband Steve Smith.

The couple relocated from Dundee back in 2017 after her daughter Rosie moved out, choosing to sell her seven-bedroom mansion for £845,000 and move closer to London for work.

But while we're obsessed with the interiors of the 64-year-old's main house, we also adore taking a look inside her guest cottage.

The sweet little cabin located at the side of her garden is perfect for when relatives or close friends come to stay.

And although it's a smaller outhouse compared to the primary residence, it's no less impressive.

Inside Lorraine's guest house at £2million home

Cabin porch © Instagram Lorraine revealed the outside of her and Steve's guest house and the porch is so pretty, even in the colder months as shown in this snap. The TV star can be seen standing on the steps that lead inside and we particularly love the light blue colour of the wooden panels which line the entire cabin. There are also stunning white windows, doors, and shutters seen throughout the guest house, giving it an extremely attractive exterior.

Inviting views © Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk Similarly, this view shows off the porch but also highlights how inviting the whole entrance is. Lorraine partnered with Wayfair for a shoot inside the cabin and this photo shows how simple touches like lanterns, a welcome mat and a chair draped in an outdoor rug can elevate the entire design. We also love the mini firepit they've placed outside, perfect for enjoying summer nights in the garden.



Guest bedroom © Alexander Edwards for Wayfair.co.uk This photo gives fans a more detailed look inside the guest house and we adore the decoration. Lorraine has kitted out one of the bedrooms entirely – who wouldn't want to stay here? The gorgeous room is full of colour and texture in the form of indoor plants, chunky-knit blankets and large patterned cushions. There's also a large blue rug underneath the bed for extra comfort and a mirror to reflect as much daylight as possible.

Veranda © Instagram This snap shows how Lorraine's guest house is not just for visitors to enjoy, but also for her, Steve and their beloved terrier, Angus, to make the most of. The cabin sits on a large decking area that stretches around the entire house, perfect for when the summer weather allows for a tipple in the sunshine.



