Maya Jama and Stormzy delighted their fanbase when they confirmed, after much speculation, that they had rekindled their romance four years after their initial split.

With Maya being one of the UK's most successful TV presenters and Stormzy being one of music's biggest artists, they make quite the power couple. So, it's no wonder that many were overjoyed when they got back together.

The pair have been spotted out together in public a couple of times. Back in the summer, they were photographed walking hand-in-hand on holiday while enjoying a sun-soaked trip to Greece. More recently, they both attended British Vogue's Forces For Change glitzy bash in central London. In pictures shared on social media, Stormzy could be seen admiring his stunning girlfriend as he took photos of her on his phone.

Despite a couple of public appearances, the couple seems to be keeping things relatively private this time around. While it's not known if the pair are planning to move in anytime soon, there have been hints and clues that they could be set to take the next step…

Last week, Stormzy took to Instagram to share his incredible British Vogue cover. Clearly proud of her boyfriend, Maya, who herself graced the cover of Vogue this year, wrote underneath: "Now we can both hang our photos on the wall," followed by a string of emojis.

Many fans commented underneath Maya's sweet message. One person wrote: "The best kind of his and hers." Another agreed: "Mr and Mrs Vogue," A third added: "Omg she's moved into the family home", and a fourth said: "Make them big!"

Before the couple split in 2019, they lived together in London for most of their four-year relationship. Therefore, living together now would not be something new for either party. However, when they split, Maya moved out and bought her own home in West London.

© Richard Young/Shutterstock Maya Jama and Stormzy at British Vogue's 'Forces For Change' Party

But on Monday, the Love Island Games presenter revealed to her fans that she has bought a new home. She took to her Instagram Stories to share a glimpse inside the property which is a gorgeous sky-rise apartment in the capital.

Maya didn't confirm whether she and Stormzy would be living there together, or whether they would keep their own bases in the capital to work around their schedules, but we suspect the pair will enjoy many cosy nights together at the new pad!

© Instagram Maya's former London home boasted ultra-chic interiors

What's more, the property boasts large rooms and plenty of space, so the couple won't get under each other's feet at home and would even have plenty of opportunity to host parties and gatherings.

Maya and Stormzy prefer to keep their romance to themselves. The rapper told British Vogue recently: "We were so public the first time round. Somewhere down the line my spirit started resisting… So I'm not gonna speak on it."

© Getty Maya Jama and Stormzy in 2017

There have been glimpses of the pair hanging out on social media though. In an Instagram post sharing updates from her busy life, Maya uploaded a number of photos from shoots and trips with her friends. But one photo was a snapshot of inside a car where the dashboard read: "Mike's iPhone," indicating that Maya was taking a ride in her boyfriend Stormzy's, whose real name is Michael Omari, car while listening to some music via his mobile.

What's more, when the star returned from filming Love Island Games, she took a video of her boyfriend collecting her from the airport with a sign that read: "Maya Jama's #1 fan." She could be heard saying in the background of the video: "You are so cute – thanks!"