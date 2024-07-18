Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Inside Nicole Richie and Joel Madden $13 million Parisian-inspired Beverly Hills mansion
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Split image of Nicole Richie and Joel Madden on the right, with a picture of their garden top left and their kitchen bottom left

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden list $13 million Beverly Hills mansion, days after sister-in-law Cameron Diaz

Nicole and Joel have been raising their teens in the home

Rebecca Lewis
Rebecca Lewis - Los Angeles
Los Angeles correspondentLos Angeles
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Nicole Richie and husband Joel Madden have put their elegant Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $12,950,000. 

They purchased the home in 2021 for just over $10 million, and the four-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom home, inside a highly desired gated neighborhood in Beverly Hills, was featured in Architectural Digest thanks to the renovation by Simo Design.

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's home is on the market for $13 million

The home, a Parisian-inspired space that was built in 1987, is set across two floors and features a stunning curved staircase, arched windows, and dark hardwood floors.

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's living room inside $3 million home

Downstairs a family room with wide plank oak floors and a fireplace opens up to a lush courtyard area.

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's kitchen inside $13 million home

The kitchen features a stunning marble island that looks out over the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that offer a view of the green gardens and swimming pool.

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's dining room inside $13 million home© MLS/Ruby Homes

There is also a media room with a library, while upstairs the primary suite has a fireplace, sitting area, views out over the garden, and a large walk-in closet. 

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's garden inside $13 million home© MLS/Ruby Homes

The bathroom has been decked out with a gorgeous marble bath with fireplace, while the three additional ensuite bedrooms also have walk-in closets.

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's patio inside $13 million home© MLS/Ruby Homes

Outdoor space allows for ample room for entertaining, with a beautiful pool and spa, sun loungers, and patio for dining options.

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's swimming pool inside $13 million home© MLS/Ruby Homes

Nicole and Joel have been raising their teenage children in the home for three years; they share daughter Harlow, born in January 2008, and son Sparrow, born in September 2009.

Actress Nicole and Joel married in 2010. Neighbors in the past have included Gwen Stefani, Britney Spears, and Hillary Duff. 

The decision to sell comes after Joel's brother Benji and his wife Cameron Diaz also put their property on the market. They listed their Beverly Hills‘ farmhouse for $17,800,000, four years after they spent over $14.5 million for the seven-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion.

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz attend House of Harlow 1960 x REVOLVE on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

Cameron and Benji welcomed their daughter Raddix, four, in 2020 and revealed in March 2024 that they had welcomed a son, Cardinal.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie starred in The Simple Life in 2003

Nicole found fame in the early 2000s alongside pal Paris Hilton in The Simple Life, an MTV reality show. In May it was announced that the pair would return to reality TV with a new series after a bidding war emerged among production companies.

The Simple Life famously followed the socialites as they navigated menial jobs across America, but it is thought the new series will not be a reboot.

The announcement was subtly teased by both Paris and Nicole on Instagram, where they shared matching collages of throwback photos. "From Day 1: Sill and Bill,” they captioned their posts, a nod to their beloved nicknames from The Simple Life.

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More