Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie set to reunite for brand new reality TV show

Nostalgia is set to make a glamorous comeback as Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie, the duo who captured hearts with their hit show The Simple Life, are reuniting for a new reality TV adventure.

This exciting revelation has sparked an all-out bidding war among production companies eager to capture the magic that only Paris and Nicole can deliver.

According to Page Six, this fresh venture promises to be a departure from the format of their original show, which aired from 2003 to 2007.

While The Simple Life famously followed the socialites as they navigated menial jobs across America, details of the new series remain shrouded in mystery. However, it's confirmed that the project has been simmering for months, with Paris and Nicole brainstorming and exchanging ideas before settling on a final concept.

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie starred in The Simple Life in 2003

Though the cameras have yet to start rolling, as the production is still in the nascent stages, the buzz is undeniable. Industry giants have been clamoring for a piece of the action, with James Corden’s production company, Fulwell 73, reportedly clinching the rights to the much-anticipated series.

The announcement was subtly teased by both Paris and Nicole on Instagram, where they shared matching collages of throwback photos, charmingly captioned “From Day 1: Sill and Bill,” a nod to their beloved nicknames from The Simple Life.

© Peacock PARIS IN LOVE -- I Do, Dont I? Part 2 Episode 113 -- Pictured: (l-r) Paris Hilton, Nicole Richie

This walk down memory lane not only stirred excitement among fans but also hinted that their on-screen chemistry is as vibrant as ever.

Adding to the intrigue, Paris recently channeled her Simple Life persona in a promotional campaign for her new self-tanner, The Future Airbrush 360 Self-Tan Mist.

Paris and Nicole on set of The Simple Life

She recreated one of her most iconic looks from the 2000s—a denim corset and miniskirt—albeit with a modern twist.

For the ad, Paris donned a lace-up denim dress and a red rosette choker, reminiscent of the one she wore in the series' poster, blending past and present styles seamlessly.

© Charley Gallay ]Nicole Richie (L) and Paris Hilton attend the I 'Heart' Ronson Bowling Party presented by SVEDKA Vodka

Aside from this thrilling new project, Paris continues to shine in the spotlight with her current series, Paris in Love, on Peacock, where viewers get a glimpse into her fabulous and fast-paced life.

As for Nicole, the multi-talented star has kept busy with various ventures, including her involvement in fashion and television. Her return to the reality TV format with Paris not only marks a significant reunion but also a celebration of their enduring friendship and iconic status in pop culture.