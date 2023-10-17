Jada Pinkett Smith's sprawling L.A. mega mansion she left amid Will Smith split

Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that she and her husband, Will Smith, separated way back in 2016, sharing that she moved out of their home in 2021, relocating to Baltimore from Calabasas, where she lived with her family.

It is believed that Will remained in the family home in California, a property reportedly worth an estimated $42million.

Calabasas is a star-studded neighborhood, which counts the Kardashians among its other famous residents – hence why Will's son Jaden Smith was close to Kylie Jenner in childhood.

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Jada moved out of her and Will Smith's California home

The Smith estate was fully completed in 2010 and has some seriously impressive facilities, including basketball, volleyball and tennis courts, its very own lake, and an outdoor pool.

Inside, the house has nine bedrooms, a meditation lounge, pool room, home theatre, and even a recording studio, where Willow reportedly recorded her hit single Whip My Hair when she was 10 years old.

Now, fans may recognize the home from Jada and Willow’s online talk show with her mum Adrienne, Red Table Talk, which is filmed on the property. Look through the gallery to see more of Will and Jada’s home…

The hallway at Will Smith's house

© Photo: Instagram

The home has a grand entrance, featuring a carved wooden door that was reportedly restored from a fort in Northern India. Jada showed how they wanted to impress their guests over Christmas by installing a fake snow machine outside the entrance, and a huge Christmas tree in the hallway.

Will Smith's man cave

© Photo: Instagram

Will worked a lot from home during the coronavirus lockdown, and he made his Zoom chats easier to follow by projecting them onto a large screen on the wall. The actor has his very own man cave on the property, complete with music equipment and sporting goods. Now that Jada has moved out, we wonder if he's moved his mancave to more rooms in the house?

The kitchen

© Photo: Instagram

Jada shared a peek inside the family kitchen when she completed a home workout on their wooden floor, showing an intricately carved island unit lined by three metal-frame chairs in the background.

© Photo: Instagram

The kitchen features an open-plan layout with cabinets lining the walls and a huge island unit at the center for extra food preparation and dining space. The room has a similar yellow color scheme to the rest of the house, with wooden flooring and cabinets.

The Red Table Talk set

© Photo: Instagram

Red Table Talk, the talk show starring Jada, Willow, and Adrienne, was filmed in the family home, giving a unique insight into their private life.

The staircase at Will Smith's house

© Photo: Instagram

The hallway features an impressive open staircase which was trimmed with garlands and fairy lights for the family’s Christmas celebrations.

The living area at Will Smith's L.A. home

© Photo: Instagram

Will shared a look inside one of the family living areas one Christmas, showing a quirky patterned sofa that fits perfectly with the yellow color scheme.

DISCOVER: Everything we know about Jada Pinkett Smith's explosive new book: From Will Smith's Oscars slap to being 2Pac's 'soulmate'

The bookcase at Will Smith's house

© Photo: Instagram

While Jada's book is yet to drop, the couple already have plenty of books at home, with a space in one alcove housing a carved wooden cabinet and bookshelf that has been filled with reading materials and letter filing trays.

Will Smith's garden

© Photo: Instagram

Jada showed off the family's luscious green garden featuring flower bushes, foliage and desert-style sand colour schemes. We wonder if Will has made any changes since his wife moved out?

Remind yourself of the couple's backstory here...

WATCH: Inside Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's marriage

Learn how to be happier with our HELLO! Happiness Hub