Celine Dion's twins' epic game rooms where they get milkshakes delivered

Celine Dion, 56, shared a candid look inside her life at home with her three sons in her Amazon Prime documentary, I Am: Céline Dion.

While the series, which was released on June 25, reveals her painful day-to-day life with Stiff Person Syndrome, it also shows her spending time with her three children she shares with her late husband René Angélil: René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13.

After being diagnosed with STF in 2021, the singer has taken to resting up inside her Nevada mansion, near where she was planning her Vegas residency.

© I Am: Celine Dion Celine Dion shared a new look inside her home on the I Am: Celine Dion documentary The £1.2 million three-bedroom home in Henderson was custom-built for her family and features a swimming pool and a semi-private golf course, but it was the incredible entertainment room that caught the attention of viewers.

Twins' games room

© I Am: Celine Dion The singer's kids have an incredible game room in their Vegas home

Celine's twin sons were filmed playing with VR headsets, immersive gaming chairs and computer games with screens overhead to track their scores. The room was decorated with charcoal walls, lightsabers and abstract paintings, while black beanbags offered a comfortable place for the family to relax between games.

© I Am: Celine Dion The twins can enjoy mmersive pods, lightsabers and more

The twins enjoyed a break in the latter when staff delivered strawberry milkshakes topped with whipped cream and cherries.

© I Am: Celine Dion The staff delivered milkshakes to the family

The documentary was reportedly filmed towards the end of the coronavirus pandemic in late 2021 and 2022, so Celine may have chosen to hole up in her private mansion with staff to maintain her comfort and health.

Celine's property portfolio

© I Am: Celine Dion Celine's sons enjoyed VR headsets

Celine also had a second home in the 555-acre Summit Club in Las Vegas which she sold for $30 million in 2023. She purchased the four-bedroom, 12-bathroom home for $9.2 million in 2017, but spent years on its renovation.

Before moving to Vegas, Celine and her family lived in a Jupiter Island estate in Florida, which featured its own waterpark.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer and her late music producer husband bought a five-acre plot of land in 2008 and created their dream home inspired by the Bahamas.

The finished result was 13 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, two pools, two slides and even a lazy river. After being on the market for several years and dropping the price by $40 million, the home sold for $38.5 million via Sotheby's International Realty.

© Getty Images Celine and her late husband Rene previously created their dream home in Florida before she moved to Vegas

Explaining her move to Vegas, she told Vogue France in 2024: "I had a house in Florida, but as I was travelling a lot when I was touring, we didn't go there anymore.

"I had a house in Montréal, but on holiday, the children wanted to go to the beach. I got a home in Las Vegas when my eldest son was [1], [22] years ago today, and we have moved in here. I am 35 minutes away from work. That gives me the time to get ready to go to work."

She added: "I can see my team, we joke around with each other, we rehearse singing… and then that gives me the chance to get on the road. I eat in the car, I get home, I see my children, and I can sleep in my own bed. I have the best of both worlds."

