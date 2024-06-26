Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Celine Dion's twins' epic game rooms where they get milkshakes delivered
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Celine Dion's sons in their game room

Celine Dion's twins' epic game rooms where they get milkshakes delivered

The My Heart Will Go On singer lives in Vegas with her sons Nelson and Eddy

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Celine Dion, 56, shared a candid look inside her life at home with her three sons in her Amazon Prime documentary, I Am: Céline Dion.

While the series, which was released on June 25, reveals her painful day-to-day life with Stiff Person Syndrome, it also shows her spending time with her three children she shares with her late husband René Angélil: René-Charles, 23, and twins Nelson and Eddy, 13.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: The emotional trailer for the documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion'

After being diagnosed with STF in 2021, the singer has taken to resting up inside her Nevada mansion, near where she was planning her Vegas residency.

Celine Dion's swimming pool© I Am: Celine Dion
Celine Dion shared a new look inside her home on the I Am: Celine Dion documentary
The £1.2 million three-bedroom home in Henderson was custom-built for her family and features a swimming pool and a semi-private golf course, but it was the incredible entertainment room that caught the attention of viewers.

Twins' games room

Celine Dion in the gaming room with her twin sons© I Am: Celine Dion
The singer's kids have an incredible game room in their Vegas home

Celine's twin sons were filmed playing with VR headsets, immersive gaming chairs and computer games with screens overhead to track their scores. The room was decorated with charcoal walls, lightsabers and abstract paintings, while black beanbags offered a comfortable place for the family to relax between games.

Celine Dion's sons in immersive gaming pods© I Am: Celine Dion
The twins can enjoy mmersive pods, lightsabers and more

The twins enjoyed a break in the latter when staff delivered strawberry milkshakes topped with whipped cream and cherries.

Celine Dion's son being handed milkshake© I Am: Celine Dion
The staff delivered milkshakes to the family

The documentary was reportedly filmed towards the end of the coronavirus pandemic in late 2021 and 2022, so Celine may have chosen to hole up in her private mansion with staff to maintain her comfort and health.

Celine's property portfolio

Celine Dion's son with a VR headset© I Am: Celine Dion
Celine's sons enjoyed VR headsets

Celine also had a second home in the 555-acre Summit Club in Las Vegas which she sold for $30 million in 2023. She purchased the four-bedroom, 12-bathroom home for $9.2 million in 2017, but spent years on its renovation.

Before moving to Vegas, Celine and her family lived in a Jupiter Island estate in Florida, which featured its own waterpark.

The 'My Heart Will Go On' singer and her late music producer husband bought a five-acre plot of land in 2008 and created their dream home inspired by the Bahamas. 

The finished result was 13 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms, two pools, two slides and even a lazy river. After being on the market for several years and dropping the price by $40 million, the home sold for $38.5 million via Sotheby's International Realty.

celine dion wedding 1994© Getty Images
Celine and her late husband Rene previously created their dream home in Florida before she moved to Vegas

Explaining her move to Vegas, she told Vogue France in 2024: "I had a house in Florida, but as I was travelling a lot when I was touring, we didn't go there anymore.

"I had a house in Montréal, but on holiday, the children wanted to go to the beach. I got a home in Las Vegas when my eldest son was [1], [22] years ago today, and we have moved in here. I am 35 minutes away from work. That gives me the time to get ready to go to work."

She added: "I can see my team, we joke around with each other, we rehearse singing… and then that gives me the chance to get on the road. I eat in the car, I get home, I see my children, and I can sleep in my own bed. I have the best of both worlds."

LOOK: Inside designer Daisy Knatchbull's perfectly curated London home

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more