Willow and Jaden Smith moved out amid parents' unconventional marriage – details

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have made headlines due to their recent marriage revelations, with Jada admitting that they have been secretly separated for years but she has no plans to divorce the actor.

Amid their marital drama, both of their children, Jaden, 25, and Willow, 22, moved out of the family home, and here is everything we know…

Jada revealed that she and Will have been separated since 2016, and when both children hit 18, it has been reported that they departed the family mansion in Calabasas.

Jaden's mansion

© Michael Stewart Will with his son Jaden

It has been reported by the Daily Mail that Will and Jada have jointly owned a five-bedroom, six-bathroom property nearby worth $3.4 million since 2003, and once Jaden hit 18, he moved in.

Willow's mansion

© Instagram Willow Smith shares a selfie from her Malibu home on Instagram

Jaden's sister hasn't missed out on the gifted mansions either, as she has a four-bedroom property in Malibu that her parents acquired in August 2020 for $3.1 million.

The waterfront home, with spectacular views of the Pacific Ocean, is nearly 3,000 sq ft. in size and the singer has showed off the interiors via her Instagram feed.

© Photo: Instagram Willow Smith doing yoga at her home in Malibu

The design is modern and minimal, with white walls and chic details.

What happened to Will Smith's marriage with Jada Pinkett-Smith?

© Getty Images The couple made appearances together despite being separated

Speaking with Today's Hoda Kotb, Jada revealed in her memoir that back in 2016, she and Will "decided that [they] were going to live completely separate lives."

She continued: "I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be."

So what about a divorce? Jada has maintained: "I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise."

What has Will Smith said about the situation?

The actor shared a video with his Instagram fans, saying "I got something for you. Here's the thing, my opinion on the…." And then a sneeze brought the chat to an end. This odd video made it clear that Will was unwilling to comment further on the topic and he'd be maintaining his silence.