Princess Kate seen in new photo with George, Charlotte and Louis as she celebrates Mother's Day after abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales has wished royal watchers around the world a very happy Mother's Day.

In a rare message shared on Instagram, Kate, who has been keeping a very low-profile since her abdominal surgery in January, wrote: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C".

The message was shared on behalf of Kate and her husband Prince William by their communications team on their official social media channel.

The Prince and Princess of Wales released this photo on Mother's Day 2023

To mark the special occasion, she also shared a previously unseen photo, taken by Prince William earlier this week, which showed Princess Kate surrounded by her three children. The royal was pictured beaming, with George, Charlotte and Louis sharing a laugh as they posed for the snapshot.

© The Prince of Wales The charming photo was taken by the Prince of Wales

The Princess, 42, is most likely enjoying a low-key celebration at home in Windsor with her husband and their three children Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

Kate can expect flowers, handmade cards, and perhaps some home-baked treats – all put together under the supervision of William who has been holding the fort at home.

Another photo from last year showed the Princess holding Louis

Last year, Kensington Palace shared two portraits – one of Kate and her three children sitting in a tree, and another of the Princess cradling her younger son Louis. The photos were taken at the Waleses' country home in Norfolk, Anmer Hall.

In 2021, the palace also shared a photo of a home-baked cake the royal children had made for their mother, as well as photos of cards the kids had written to their late grandmother, Princess Diana, who they affectionately call Granny Diana.

Princess Kate wasn't the only royal to mark Mother's Day on Sunday. King Charles and Queen Camilla also shared a touching tribute on Instagram alongside a throwback image of a young Charles kissing his mother's hand at the polo. The caption read: "Wishing all Mothers, and those who are missing their Mums today, a peaceful Mothering Sunday".

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla posted a version of this sweet throwback photo

Kate is preparing to return to work after Easter, which means she is more than halfway through her recuperation at home.

In this week's issue of HELLO! magazine, royal author Robert Jobson, whose new biography Catherine, The Princess of Wales is published this summer, told us: "From what I hear, Kate has got into a routine again and is functioning well, but she doesn't want to rush things. I have spoken to people close to her and I think she is recovering well but is not quite a hundred per cent."

© Getty Kate is "functioning well, but she doesn't want to rush things"

Robert, who also made reference to King Charles' cancer diagnosis and ongoing treatment, added: "The King was looking to make the royal family more focused on the main four and having two of the star people out of the picture makes that more difficult, so I'm sure she will be welcomed back with open arms when she's well enough to return to royal duties.

"She must be looking forward to that, but she also feels lucky to be able to have this time with the children and to put her recovery first."

For the first time in years, Kate is enjoying being a full-time mum and not having to juggle family life with royal work and charity commitments.

HELLO!'s royal editor Emily Nash says: "Her family are absolutely at the centre of her world, so being able to have George, Charlotte and Louis at home with her has no doubt really boosted her spirits."

Kensington Palace confirmed that Kate had been admitted to the private London Clinic for planned abdominal surgery back in January. At the time, they shared a statement which read: "The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery. Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.

"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness’ progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."