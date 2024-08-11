Stacey Dooley shares never-before-seen glimpse inside daughter Minnie's nursery - and it's so chic

Stacey Dooley is a dab hand when it comes to home interiors - and her daughter Minnie's nursery has had quite the makeover.



Since relocating to Liverpool with her partner Kevin Clifton, the BBC documentary maker has been sharing occasional glimpses of their beautiful new home.

Their new home is filled with beautiful interiors

Taking to Instagram at the weekend, the former Glow Up presenter delighted fans when she shared a never-before-seen snapshot of little Minnie's charming nursery - and it's seriously chic.

Not one to shy away from bold colours, the mother-of-one has opted to paint the walls with a vibrant chartreuse hue which perfectly complements the yellows and greens visible in the stained glass window.

Minnie's nursery resembles a ray of sunshine

To retain some of the property's character, Stacey has modernised the cast iron radiator with a slick of black paint. Neutral carpet covers the entire floor, whilst a ruffled cream rug adds a touch of whimsical charm.

As for decorations, Stacey has kept things simple and chic with a doll pinned about Minnie's wooden cot.

Aside from sharing a sneak peek inside Minnie's room, Stacey's snapshot also featured a beaming Kevin clutching two stunning bouquets for his loved ones. The former Strictly Come Dancing professional was smiling from ear to ear as he proudly posed with his touching gifts.

The couple share one daughter together

"2 bouquets for 2 golden GALS," Stacey noted in her caption.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Colours here are giving MAXIMUM JOY," while a second noted: "So cute. King Kev you're a keeper," and a third added: "Love the window."

The pair welcomed Minnie in January 2023

The couple, who found love after starring on the hit BBC dance competition, relocated to Liverpool "very quickly" back in 2023.

Professional dancer Kevin told the Liverpool ECHO: "Stacey loves looking at houses on the internet. Looking at interiors and stuff is her favourite thing to do.

"She just happened to have seen something she liked and thought, 'Oh it's not too far away from my mum'. We went and had a look and the second she walked in was like, 'I love it and I can really see us living here'. It all happened really quickly and we love it."

Speaking of their daughter Minnie, one, he added: "Our little girl is going to be raised as a Scouser."

Since relocating, the pair have created their dream family home with bright and breezy interiors taking centre stage. Their kitchen is a rustic affair complete with wooden parquet flooring, whilst their dining room is a treasure trove of antique furnishings, chandeliers and modern artwork.

To create balance, Stacey has invested in a plethora of fluffy blankets and rugs which are dotted throughout the property.