Stacey Dooley discusses 'ick' following unique home transformation with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley, 36, and her partner Kevin Clifton, 41, have spent several years transforming their home since they purchased it in 2020.

While the former Strictly Come Dancing stars' Instagram-worthy abode looks stunning in Stacey's regular social media updates, she hilariously revealed there was one part of the renovation process that left her with the "ick."

During an appearance on Dial a Dilemma podcast, a caller asked Stacey and host Jules von Hep for advice about a man who attends her exercise class and often doesn't wear underwear, leaving her with an inappropriate view.

Relating to the caller's awkward situation, Stacey replied: "I was doing the house up, so I had you know, labourers, plasterers. One of them, his trousers were always so, so low. I'm talking, I could see like, pubic hair." The Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over star's comment left Jules cringing, and she laughed and said: "So sorry if I give you the ick."

© Instagram The TV star showed off her kitchen on Kevin's birthday

The DNA Family Secrets host, who shares her home with Kevin and their daughter Minnie, has created an open-plan layout downstairs with a minimalistic, industrial interior design. Recent videos and photos have given fans an access-all-areas look at her chic kitchen, complete with black gloss cabinets, a chunky wooden butcher's block with black light fittings hanging overhead and herringbone floors.

A long dining room table sits on the other side of the room next to an antique dresser, a marble-effect fireplace and indoor plants. Black double doors with frosted glass lead to another living area, where a small round table is nestled in the corner next to a giant mirror while a cream sofa is positioned near the bay windows.

© Instagram Stacey has decorated her home with neutral colours

She previously described her house, which also features a spacious garden and a master bedroom decorated with mottled concrete-effect walls, as "my fave place in the world."

Despite her spacious kitchen, Stacey insisted she is not a dab hand in the kitchen and said she only cooks out of necessity. "I can cook. I can make a roast dinner, and I like a bit of pasta, just basics. But it’s funny, I know lots of people find baking really cathartic and take a lot from it.

© Instagram Stacey's living area features black double doors with frosted windows

"I’m definitely not one of those people. I cook because I have to, I don’t enjoy it, I don’t find it pleasurable," she told Channel 4 ahead of her appearance on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer.

When asked about her culinary strengths, she replied: "I don’t know if I have any strengths when it comes to baking. My weakness is that I’m massively inexperienced. I don’t bake at all. The last time I thought about baking was probably at school."